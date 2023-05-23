Local Nonprofit Cosponsors Bill To Mandate Affordable Housing For The Homeless

The Bill Aims To Mandate Localities To Offer Affordable Housing To The Homeless And Establish A Homeless Housing Obligation Fund.

A bill cosponsored by Safe Place for Youth, a nonprofit organization based in Venice, aims to mandate localities to offer affordable housing to individuals facing homelessness and establish a Homeless Housing Obligation Fund to facilitate the achievement of this objective.

SB 7, a proposed bill authored by Senator Catherine Blakespear in the state’s 38th District, would enforce a requirement for cities and counties to ensure housing provisions for individuals experiencing homelessness.

To fulfill this mandate, municipalities would be obliged to formulate and submit plans that outline strategies for accommodating their homeless populations. These plans would be integrated into their zoning plans to address projected housing requirements within their jurisdictions.

“Each day, we work with young people who are homeless or housed precariously. We know that housing ends homelessness, and a lack of it perpetuates the cycle,” the nonprofit organization said in a Facebook post. “Safe Place for Youth is proud to cosponsor SB 7 to ensure all Californians have access to a safe, permanent, and affordable place to live. By passing SB 7, we can ensure every locality builds homes within reach for all its residents.”