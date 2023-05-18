Fire Destroys Venice Business Improvement District Vehicle

The Vehicle Had Been Parked In A Private Lot Located Between Market Street And Winward Ave On Park Row

Authorities are currently investigating a vehicle fire that resulted in the destruction of a vehicle belonging to the Venice Business Improvement District, the Westside Current reported.

A single engine responded to an auto fire report at 8:47 pm on Monday night in the vicinity of the 100 block of Market Street. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a Venice BID Clean Team vehicle engulfed in flames. Prompt action led to the swift extinguishing of the fire. The vehicle had been parked in a private lot located between Market Street and Winward Ave on Park Row.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. However, the vehicle itself sustained extensive damage and was completely destroyed. Additionally, a second BID vehicle parked nearby also suffered damage from the spreading flames.

At present, there is no evidence to suggest that this incident was a targeted attack. The LAFD has been notified and is anticipated to commence an investigation into the matter.