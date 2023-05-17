Three Venice High School Seniors To Play College Football in The Fall

Some Of The Impressive Athletes That Helped The Team Strong Are Moving Their Talents Somewhere Else After Graduation.

By Zach Armstrong

Venice High School excels in sports as it does in academics, having produced eight graduates that appeared in Major League Baseball and NFL games in the last two decades. This past season, the Gondolier football team finished strong with a 8-3 record until losing in the playoffs.

Some of the impressive athletes that helped the team strong are moving their talents somewhere else after graduation. Here are the Gondolier football players who are set to play college football in the fall of 2023.

Rashawn Jackson (Wide Receiver) will be playing football at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas as a Rebel. According to MaxPreps, Jackson had 1,043 receiving yards, 53 receptions and 22 touchdowns during the 2022-2023 season.

Robert Lamar (Running Back) will be playing football at Davidson College as a Wildcat. According to MaxPreps, Lamar carried 770 yards and had 5 touchdowns during the 2022-2023 season.

Oliver Welch (Defensive Back) will be playing football at University of Colorado, Pueblo as a ThunderWolve. According to MaxPreps, Welch had 39 tackles, four interceptions and two caused fumbles during the 2022-2023 season.