Home Owned by South Park Creator Matt Stone Goes on Market for Over $6M

The former home of “South Park” creator Matt Stone, located in the Silver Triangle neighborhood of Venice, California, has been put up for sale at $6.5 million.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom house sits on a large double lot, which is one of the largest in the area and has only one neighboring property. The property spans 7,466 square feet and was sold by Stone in May 2020 for $3.5 million. According to The Agency, which is listing the property, the beach house was previously owned by a former supermodel.

The property is listed as being “bathed in an abundance of natural light” and is situated in a very quiet and serene area of Venice, with little traffic from either cars or pedestrians.

Listing agent Billy Rose told The Hollywood Reporter that the property is like the tip of a peninsula, surrounded by three streets, and has only one neighbor to the rear, making it very private and light-filled.

The house was recently renovated in a Danish Modern style, with details and finishes that include polished and stained concrete floors, wooden posts and beams, Tischler und Sohn doors and windows made from old-growth European mahogany, and handmade, custom kitchen tiles by San Francisco potter Mary Mar Keenan, according to the listing.