Bradley Cooper Sells Venice Home For Over $3M

By Zach Armstrong

Bradley Cooper has sold his first Los Angeles home in Venice for more than $3.1 million, almost triple the price he purchased it for nearly two decades ago.

After buying the home, Cooper reportedly worked with French designer Santillane de Chanaleille to give an earthy aesthetic by using reclaimed wood, terra-cotta tile and lush greenery. Most rooms include huge doors which open to a courtyard featuring climbing vines on pillars.

The 1,571 square-foot home, which Cooper bought after filming Wet Hot American Summer, includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an indoor-outdoor living area. The home is just a few blocks away from the trendy Abbott Kinney street and the entertaining Venice boardwalk.

The acclaimed actor will remain in the Los Angeles area with a $4.7 million Venice townhome and a $4.8 million house in the Pacific Palisades, along with a $13 million property in New York City .