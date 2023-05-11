Man Dead After Possible Road Rage in Marina Del Rey

LAPD Suspects That Two Drivers Exited Their Vehicles, and The Perpetrator Subsequently Opened Fire.

In Marina Del Rey on Monday afternoon, a man in his 20s was discovered dead after a possible road-rage shooting at a busy intersection.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred near the intersection of the 90 Freeway and Lincoln Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. The authorities believe that both drivers, traveling northbound on Lincoln Boulevard, came to a stop in traffic just south of the 90 Freeway.

They suspect that both drivers exited their vehicles, and the perpetrator subsequently opened fire. The police are conversing with witnesses and examining surveillance footage to ascertain the precise circumstances. A dark-colored Volkswagen sedan was seen parked in the roadway with a white investigation tent partially over it.

As part of the investigation, Lincoln Boulevard was closed for more than six hours.