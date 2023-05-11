Hotel Erwin To Celebrate Mother’s Day with “Mom’s gone high”

The Event Will Feature an All-Day Brunch, “Mommosa” Bar and Signature Cocktails Along With a Chance For Participants To Take Pictures At The Wall Flower Wall.

By Zach Armstrong

Hotel Erwin, located at 24 Windward Ave, Venice, CA, will be celebrating Mother’s Day this year by hosting a “Mom’s gone high” event.

The event will feature an all-day brunch, “mommosa” bar and signature cocktails along with a chance for participants to take pictures at the wall flower wall. The high rooftop lounge’s Mother’s Day menu includes lemon sabayon pancakes, pacific fish tacos, oysters a la michelada and grilled citrus salmon.

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made at https://resy.com/cities/la/high-rooftop-lounge?date=2023-05-14&seats=2.