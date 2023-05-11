FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.
Feed People Not Landfills With FoodCycle LA
“SoCal Sea Turtles to Host Second Tryout in Search of Talented Players for Upcoming ABA Season”
May 11, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The SoCal Sea Turtles, a newly established American Basketball Association (ABA) team, has announced its second tryout on May 13th,...
Creative Incubator for Craft Beers Celebrates Seventh Anniversary
May 11, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Propagator Opened In 2016 As An Incubator Where The Brewery Experiments With New Beer Styles and Flavors. Firestone Walker’s...
Chef Behind the Little Fatty Restaurant Opens Grocery Store Concept in Mar Vista
May 11, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Fatty Mart Is A 5,000 Square-Foot-Space That Includes Dried Goods, Packaged Noodles, Cold Drinks, Produce, Sandwiches, And Pizza. By Zach...
Ice Cream Shop Replaces Shaka Shack Burgers
May 11, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Franchise Will Set Up Shop To Serve An Ice Cream Of Choice With Cones, Dishes,...
Paris Meets Venice: Chef Eleonore Toulin Collaborates with Coucou for Exclusive Pop-Up Dinner
May 11, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Indulge in a Seasonally Driven, Seven-Course Culinary Affair Curated by Renowned Chef and Model Eleonore Toulin at Venice’s Hottest Bistro...
Cannabis Edibles Brand Hosting Special Venice Event
May 10, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Event Invites Cannabis Consumers to Join Choi as He Introduces His New Spicy Cheesy Ramen + Spaghetti & Meatballs....
Wellness App Opens “Mindfulness Studio” in Venice
The Studio is Strategically Designed For Adaptive Re-Use Thanks to Sustainable Materials and Renewable Energy. By Zach Armstrong The wellness...
Firefighter Rescued by Litter Basket
Crews Chose The Method Because He Was Unable to Descend The Ladder From the Roof. By Zach Armstrong A Los...
Traci Park’s Motions On Street Drugs, Fire Incidents and Preparing For The Olympics Passes
The Motions Focus on Identifying New Street Drugs, Preventing Future Fire Incidents and Promoting an Eco-Friendly Olympics. By Zach Armstrong...
120 Units of Housing Opened at West L.A V.A Amid Lawsuit From Homeless Veterans
May 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...
Pulitzer Prize Finalist to Discuss Upcoming Book at Venice Branch Library
May 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Marianne Wiggins, A Pulitzer Prize Finalist And Local Venice Author, Will Discuss Her Book “Properties Of Thirst” During An Upcoming...
Police Investigating Home Burglary in Venice
May 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Police Discovered A Suspect Entered The Home With a Semi-Automatic Handgun And Stole a Wristwatch. By Zach Armstrong A home...
(Video) Recap of 2023 “Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade Festival”
May 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The annual Cinco de Mayo celebration has become a favorite for Venice locals that celebrate the occasion. @yovenicenews Venice just...
(Video) Take A Walk Inside “The Glass Ladies” Collection by Developer Akon Zakoot
May 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Akon Zakoot believes this home collection could become Venice’s newest tourist attraction and photo opp. @yovenicenews Take a walk inside...
(Video) Construction of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement is underway
May 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Construction work on Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement is progressing. @yovenicenews Construction of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
“SoCal Sea Turtles to Host Second Tryout in Search of Talented Players for Upcoming ABA Season”
The SoCal Sea Turtles, a newly established American Basketball Association (ABA) team, has announced its second tryout on May 13th,...Read more
POPULAR
Police Investigating Home Burglary in Venice
Police Discovered A Suspect Entered The Home With a Semi-Automatic Handgun And Stole a Wristwatch. By Zach Armstrong A home...Read more