TikTok Video Alleges Man Set Car on Fire in Venice

A TikTok user alleges that a man seen in a posted video set a vehicle on fire in Venice Beach before riding away on his bicycle.

In the 30-second video, a white man with gray hair, a beard, skinny jeans and a green jacket is seen picking up a gasoline canister beside a vehicle which is visibly ablaze. Throughout the video, the words “GUY SETS CAR ON FIRE IN VENICE HELP FIND HIM” are near the bottom. Another video posted later shows the man returning close to the scene to then walk away with the same bike.

However, the video does not show the man doing the actions of pouring gasoline on the vehicle or setting it on fire.

“We are aware of this incident that took place on April 16th at 2:19 pm. Furthermore, the LAFD Arson Counter Terrorism Section was made aware of this video on April 20th, along with multiple similar videos. There was no evidence that the person alleged to have started the fire in the TikTok video, actually did. The cause of this fire remains an active investigation between Arson Investigators and LAPD,” Captain Erik Scott told Yo Venice! in an email.

The video, made by a creator whose username is tonyslices, was posted to the social media platform on April 16 and has so far garnered over 1,600 views. Some comments included users saying “I’ve seen that guy around Venice.” and “Why find him? The county DA won’t charge him with anything.”

On April 27, THEDc Shorts YouTube channel reposted the video to its channel with the title “The Homeless Seem To Be Burning Down Venice, California.” Commenters on that YouTube post, which at the time of this writing received over 83,000 views, primarily made negative comments in regard to California politicians.

The video can be seen at the link: https://www.tiktok.com/@tonyslices/video/7222763615529520426?lang=en.

The public is asked that if someone has information, photos, or video regarding this fire, to contact the LAFD Arson Tip Line: 213-893-9850 or email: LAFDArson@lacity.org