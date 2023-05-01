“Shutter Island” author moves to Venice

Dennis Lehane, known for film and television shows such as “The Wire” and “Shutter Island”, reportedly paid $7.5 million for his new Venice home.

By Zach Armstrong

Dennis Lehane, best-known for film and television shows such as “The Wire” and “Shutter Island” has moved from the Mar Vista area to Venice.

The home is a multi-story structure designed by Hamilton Architects on a quarter-acre parcel of land. Lehane reportedly paid $7.5 million for the home. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a detached three-car garage and a roof terrace. The black-and-white home also includes a double-height foyer with an architectural staircase and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

Lehane has worked as a writer-producer on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and the Netflix series “Bloodline”. He was a writer-producer on the television adaptations of three Stephen King novels— “Mr. Mercedes” and “End of Watch” for DirecTV and “The Outsider” for HBO. Four of his novels have been adapted to films: Mystic River, “Shutter Island”, and “Gone Baby Gone” and “Live by Night.”