Hamptons-style Venice home goes for nearly $9 million

By Zach Armstrong

A Hamptons-style, oceanfront Venice Beach home designed by architect Ian Harrison is available for a price of over $8.8 million.

Just a four minute-walk away from the Venice Fishing-Pier, the 3,849 square foot home includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, sliding glass walls, multiple balconies and unobstructed ocean views. Its master suite features a private balcony, fireplace, lounge and marble bath. Other amenities include a roof deck, guest suite balconies and outdoor shower.

The property, located at 2705 Ocean Front Walk, was listed by Sally Forster Jones of Compass. For more information, visit https://realestate.patch.com/listings/-/li_N-_BwPrvGUaI55Xy4xuDtfOLqhQ?territory=venice.