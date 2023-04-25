April 25, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

First Lutheran Working With City Officials To End The RV Challenge Along Venice Boulevard

By Nick Antonicello

Reverend John Palko Is In Contact With CD11 Councilmember Traci Park’s Office

The situation along Venice Boulevard and in particular in front of the First Lutheran Church has been challenging for this spiritual community and its preschool population, but with a change in political leadership comes the opportunity to make things better for the unhoused and those living in these permanently parked vehicles.

The Reverend John Palko, who heads the First Lutheran Church and his preschool community has been impacted by the RV dilemma, but has been in contact with the office of recently elected Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) and believes help is on the way through the city legislative action that can solve the problem of permanently parked RV’s.

“We’ve made many efforts to work with Traci Park’s office to address the steadily growing population of RVs and abandoned cars along with their ever-growing piles of material and garbage in the area of 815 Venice Blvd. We’ve tried to work directly with the people in the RVs, but they weren’t interested in talking with us or they just refused to talk at all. The problem continues to get bigger,” observed Palko.

But Palko believes legislative action by LA city officials and in particular Councilwoman Park is the kind of leadership they have not received in the past.  

“The City of LA had posted No-Parking signs between 2 and 6 am in this section of Venice Blvd according to L.A.M.C. 80.69.4. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to matter, even though there continues to be a school here. Our hope is that with last Friday’s passing of a new ordinance in the LA City Council addressing the RV situation in Venice, Traci and her office will sense that they can finally do something to address this situation.”

In a brief phone interview, Palko was impressed by Park’s “mastery” of the homeless and encampment dilemma and sees things finally improving for the betterment of this neighborhood.

With the LA City Council now taking action, Palko believes the current RV situation can be addressed and rectified for all concerned and as we have witnessed in other Venice neighborhoods, the homeless population here in Venice is decreasing.

Last month Park in a public address noted that some 150 homeless individuals had been housed in and about Venice and that the surge to continue to address the issue while slow to solve is ongoing as her office asks that Venetians remain patient and vigilant as help is in fact on the way.

Park has conducted two ZOOM presentations on the status of bridge housing as well as collaborating with the VNC’s Homelessness Committee as members of her legislative team addressed residents on their goals and objectives moving forward.

Since assuming office, Councilwoman Park in partnership with LA Mayor Karen Bass has made significant progress cleaning and eliminating encampments on Flower, Hampton, and Third as Venice remains second in this encampment crisis only behind downtown’s Skid Row.

Since becoming the new mayor, Karen Bass has made homelessness a citywide emergency priority and progress is visible and evident in cooperation with Park, an attorney and resident of Venice who replaced councilmember Mike Bonin in December of last year.

Park is the first Venetian to sit on the LA City Council since retired councilmember Ruth Galanter.

A thirty-year Venetian, Nick Antonicello is covering the encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Know of a new encampment or RV issue? Feel free to contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindsring.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....

Photo: Facebook
News

Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25 CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents...

Photo: Marc Ryavec
News, Opinion

Venice Stakeholders Association’s Comments on Traci Park’s Broken Bridge Housing Promise

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

By Marc Ryavec I have been struggling with how to address the phenomenon that someone I and many others in...

Photo: Carolwood Brokerage
News, Real Estate

Experience the California Dream at Architectural Gem Used in the Iconic Film Heat

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Mansion Where Robert DeNiro’s Character Neil MacCauley Live For Sale Located in the prestigious Malibu Cove Colony, a guard-gated community,...

Photo: Pardee Properties
News, Real Estate

Step into the Past with this Timeless Craftsman Home in Venice Beach Walk Street

April 23, 2023

Read more
April 23, 2023

Home Listed For Sale For Over $2.6 Million The timeless Craftsman at 29 23rd Ave captures the pure vintage vibes...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Delays Spending Most of the Funds Raised by “Mansion Tax” Until Legal Challenges Are Resolved

April 23, 2023

Read more
April 23, 2023

Apartment Association of Greater LA and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Sue Los Angeles will delay spending most of the money...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Neighborhood Council Meetings Back Live And In Person

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Venice Neighborhood Council Meets in Person for First Time in Two Years, and Faces Challenges Ahead of the New Board’s...

Photo: American Youth Symphony
News

American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season By Susan Payne Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County...

Photo: Nick Walker Studios
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bar Coucou Brings Parisian Flair to Venice with Artisanal Cocktails and Locally-Sourced Cuisine

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Aperitif culture meets coastal California at Bar Coucou in Venice Bar Coucou, the new hot spot on 218 Main Street...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Paloma Venice Launches Breakfast Menu and Donates Half of Coffee Sales to Venice Family Clinic

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Restaurant Is Located At The Iconic Corner Of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevard At 600 S Venice Blvd in Venice,...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Specialty Coffee Gear Company Fellow Expands with Venice Retail Store

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Store Is Located on Iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard Specialty coffee gear company, Fellow, is open in Venice, located on...

Photo: Facebook
News

STP Foundation and Erba Markets Host Inaugural Earth Day Venice Celebration

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park to Make Special Appearance at Street Art and Sustainability Festival By Staff Writer The STP Foundation and...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Venice Branch Library Offers a Variety of Events on Wednesdays Each Week

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Library Offers Kids Classes, Yoga, and Drop-In CPR Training By Staff Writer The Venice Branch of The Los Angeles...

Photo: Facebook
News

Calling All Hotdoggers: Iconic Muscle Beach Location Grand Re-Opening Is Happening Soon

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Prominent Restaurant at Muscle Beach for Over 70 Years Is Back By Staff Writer Hot Dog on a Stick is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR