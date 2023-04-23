April 24, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Pardee Properties

Step into the Past with this Timeless Craftsman Home in Venice Beach Walk Street

Home Listed For Sale For Over $2.6 Million

The timeless Craftsman at 29 23rd Ave captures the pure vintage vibes of Venice Beach. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is situated on a private and quiet walk street, just steps from the sand and a short walk to the iconic Venice Canals. It is now on sale and the asking price for this home is $2,695 million and it is listed with Penny Muck of Pardee Properties. You can see the property listing here

Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by a gracious front porch complete with an old-time swing for two. The spacious living room and dedicated dining room boast original craftsman built-ins, adding to the home’s authentic charm. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and vibrant verde stone counters, while the fully renovated guest bathroom boasts a grand steam shower.

The primary bedroom is a luxurious retreat, complete with a succulent soaking tub and a private deck overlooking the serene walk street. Other highlights of the home include sunny skylights in the kitchen and bathrooms, a 2-car detached private garage with laundry, and a new HVAC system.

This home is perfect for those who want to enjoy the beach lifestyle while also appreciating the charm and character of a vintage home. With a short walk to all of the restaurants and cafes that Venice Beach has to offer, this home is a true gem. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of history in the heart of Venice Beach.

