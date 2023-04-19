STP Foundation and Erba Markets Host Inaugural Earth Day Venice Celebration

Councilmember Traci Park to Make Special Appearance at Street Art and Sustainability Festival

By Staff Writer

The STP Foundation and Erba Markets are proud to announce the inaugural Earth Day Venice, presented by Erba Markets, which will take place on Saturday, April 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on 3rd Avenue between Rose Ave and Sunset Ave in Venice, CA. The event will feature a celebration of street art and sustainability, including live painting, music, food, and brands working to improve our environment and reduce waste.

Councilmember Traci Park from City Council District 11 is expected to attend and address the gathering during the event. The event is sponsored by Erba Markets, a cannabis dispensary serving the communities of Brentwood, Venice, Westwood, Palms, Mar Vista, and Sawtelle. Erba Markets offers sustainably harvested and grown cannabis flowers, CBD, edibles, vape pens, and cannabis oil cartridges from multiple retail locations on LA’s Westside. For more information, please visit www.erbamarkets.com.

Joining STP and Erba Markets to welcome Councilmember Park are local businesses, including The Arbor Collective, Google Venice, Public Storage, Gold’s Gym Venice, The Westside Current, the Venice Ale House, Flock Foods, and The Venice Beach Business Improvement District. During the event, the City of Los Angeles will close 3rd Avenue south of Rose Avenue and north of Sunset Avenue for live painting on temporarily installed art walls and structures. This street, which was formerly a notorious homeless encampment, has been transformed through the efforts of Councilmember Park and Mayor Bass’ “Inside Safe” program. It will now be a place of creative energy, music, and positive activity, serving as an example of how communities can positively re-imagine and energize unused space.

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970, organized by Gaylord Nelson, the United States Senator from Wisconsin, as a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues. By the end of the year, the U.S. government under President Richard Nixon had created the Environmental Protection Agency.

Today, Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national, and local policy changes.