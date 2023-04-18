Settlement Reached in Stabbing Case Involving Redmond O’Neal

Ryan O’Neal’s Son Settles Civil Suit Filed by Seth Cooper Folkerson Over 2018 Incident

By Staff Writer

Seth Cooper Folkerson, also known as Anton Troy, has settled his civil suit against Redmond O’Neal, the son of actors Ryan O’Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett, who allegedly stabbed him in May 2018. Folkerson filed a lawsuit in June 2018, claiming assault, battery, and negligence.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but both parties’ attorneys filed joint court papers indicating that a resolution was reached in February during mediation with retired Judge Daniel Buckley. According to the lawsuit, Folkerson was walking near Rose Avenue and Fourth Street in Venice when O’Neal, now 38, allegedly stabbed him, resulting in injuries that prevented him from working.

The lawsuit also claimed that O’Neal had intended to cause harm and instill fear in Folkerson. The case will remain under the jurisdiction of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle C. Kim until April 2025 to enforce the agreement.