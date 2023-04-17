Bradley Cooper’s Venice Bungalow Hits the Market

Home Originally Built In 1921, Extensively Remodeled

This stunning contemporary bungalow located in Venice, one of L.A.’s trendiest neighborhoods, is now available for purchase at $2.4 million through Diana Braun at Compass as reported by The Dirt.com. What makes this property even more exciting is the fact that it is owned by none other than Bradley Cooper, the acclaimed actor, director and producer who has been nominated for an impressive nine Oscars.

Built in 1921, this designer-redone home was the first property Cooper purchased in Los Angeles back in 2004 for $1.2 million. The property has been updated with a natural and raw aesthetic, including reclaimed wood ceilings, concrete and wood floors, and beautifully patterned tile work in the bathrooms, all designed by Paris-based designer Santillane de Chanaleille.

The bungalow boasts two bedrooms and two baths within its just under 1,600 square feet of living space, and a detached structure offers additional living space that could have previously been a garage. The indoor to outdoor flow is seamless with French doors on opposite walls of the open-plan living/dining and kitchen and a wide bank of accordion fold doors in the detached structure. This creates a space perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing with family and friends.

The courtyard-style front yard is screened with a low fence and a high hedge for added privacy. The rear facade is almost entirely vine-encrusted, with wisteria dripping off it, giving the space a lush and secluded feel. The property also features a built-in barbecue, fire pit, water feature, and hot tub. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy the California sunshine.

This property is just a short stroll to Abbott Kinney, one of the trendiest streets in the country For those who love to be close to designer boutiques and trendy eateries. Additionally, the famous and always-entertaining Venice boardwalk along the beach is just a few blocks away.

While Cooper primarily resides in his West Village townhouse in New York City, which he purchased in 2018 for $13.5 million, he still owns a couple of high-priced homes in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. In 2009, he purchased a three-bedroom architectural residence in Rustic Canyon for $4.7 million, and two years ago, he bought a nearby fixer-upper for $4.8 million. Cooper is set to appear as Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biopic “Maestro,” which he is producing and directing as well as being the co-writer on the project.