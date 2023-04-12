April 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Join the Festivities at the Taste of Home Festival and Support a Good Cause

Food festival planned for April 29 in Hollywood

The Taste of Home Festival offers a unique experience that goes beyond your typical food festival. Scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Sunset Las Palmas Studios Parking Lot D, located at 6650 Romaine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038, the festival promises an array of delicious cuisine, signature cocktails, live music, chef demos and fun activations for attendees to enjoy.

With over 30 local food and beverage vendors, including names like Chimmelier, Coni’Seafood, Creamy Boys Ice Cream, Prince Street Pizza, Spoon & Pork and Tamales Elena. Over 300 attendees are expected to join in the festivities, and the entertainment will feature three sets of live music for guests to enjoy.

What sets the Taste of Home Festival apart is its philanthropic mission. The festival proceeds will support PATH’s work to end homelessness in Los Angeles. PATH is a leading organization that provides housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. In the past year, PATH Los Angeles has served over 25,000 people and facilitated 3,378 housing placements, making a significant impact in the community. By attending the festival, supporters can contribute to PATH’s efforts to provide critical services such as housing navigation, homelessness prevention, employment services, substance abuse services, mental health services, street outreach, and interim housing.

The festival offers various ticket options to cater to different preferences, including individual tickets priced at $95, which provide admission to the festival and all food and alcohol tastings. VIP admission, priced at $150, includes access to the VIP Reception. For an enhanced experience, the VIP Package priced at $500 includes 2 VIP tickets, a half-page ad in the event program, and 2 Taste of Home Tote Bags.

The Taste of Home Festival is open to guests of all ages, and children under the age of 5 receive free admission. However, guests who require a drink wristband will need to present a valid California ID at check-in. Parking options include an adjacent lot, street parking in nearby neighborhoods and the usage of public transportation or ride shares is highly encouraged. 

For more information, visit tasteofhomefest.org

in News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Planning Department Releases Revised Draft of Al Fresco Ordinance

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Public Input Sought on Revised Al Fresco Ordinance for Outdoor Dining in Los Angeles The Los Angeles Planning Department recently...
News, Upbeat Beat

New Fair Work Week Standards Take Effect in Los Angeles for Retail Businesses

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Ordinance in effect as of April 1 The City of Los Angeles has enacted the Fair Work Week Ordinance, aimed...
News, Upbeat Beat

Green Dog Dental Celebrates ‘Pet-chella’ With Open House and Ribbon Cutting in Venice

April 11, 2023

Read more
April 11, 2023

Local vendors and adoption opportunities for furry friends make the event a must-attend for animal lovers Green Dog Dental’s newly...
News, Upbeat Beat

Residents of L.A. County Can Now Learn Hands-Only CPR at Public Places and Events

April 11, 2023

Read more
April 11, 2023

Officials aim to combat heart disease through  hands-only CPR training campaign Los Angeles County residents and workers who attend entertainment...

Venice Beach, Los Angeles
News

Venice Chamber of Commerce Seeks Board Director Nominations and Marketing & Operations Coordinator

April 11, 2023

Read more
April 11, 2023

Chamber also looking to hire a marketing and operations coordinator The Venice Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for...

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago. Photo: Facebook (@MiguelSantiagoAD54).
News

Los Angeles Assemblyman Miguel Santiago Announces Bid to Unseat Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León

April 11, 2023

Read more
April 11, 2023

Election in Los Angeles’ 14th District heats Up as Santiago challenges de León after racist recording scandal Assemblyman Miguel Santiago,...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Westchester Accessory Dwelling Unit Fire Kills 86-Year-Old Occupant

April 10, 2023

Read more
April 10, 2023

Sunday morning fire claims life of male resident on Alverstone Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A fire in a Westchester accessory...
News, Real Estate

Luxury Venice Home on Abbot Kinney Features Custom Plunge Pool

April 9, 2023

Read more
April 9, 2023

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home hits market for $6.8 million  By Dolores Quintana A custom-built home is now on the market in...
News, Real Estate

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

April 8, 2023

Read more
April 8, 2023

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Westchester’s Shuttered Fire Station Eyed for Affordable Housing Redevelopment

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park’s motion calls for review of potential redevelopment of Fire Station 5 for housing Westchester’s shuttered Fire Station...

Photo: Citizen App.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Firefighters Successfully Extinguish Blaze in Venice Home

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

No injuries reported in Wednesday evening fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze in a Venice home in the Silver Strand...
News

Police Search for Carjacking Suspects on the Run in Venice Near Santa Monica Beach

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Police seek two men wanted in connection to Tuesday night incident The search is on for two male suspects who...
News

Board of Supervisors Delays Vote on ‘Depopulate and Decarcerate’ Plan for County Jails

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...

Photo: Facebook (NonStop Sushi & Sake Bar)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Non Stop Sushi & Sake Bar Opens in Marina del Rey

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Santa Monica’s popular all-you-can-eat sushi joint expands Marina del Rey will now have its own all-you-can-eat sushi bar as reported...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR