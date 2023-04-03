April 4, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Over 3,200 Individuals Receive $38.4 Million from Los Angeles’ Basic Income Pilot Program

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles’ year-long guaranteed basic income pilot project, known as Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot (BIG: LEAP), has come to an end. The program – created in 2021 and administered by the city’s Community Investment for Families Department – distributed more than $38.4 million to over 3,200 individuals who received $1,000 per month to help them with various expenses such as rent, medical bills and basic necessities.  

For the program, the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research randomly selected 3,200 participants from over 50,000 applications. Additionally, 3,800 applicants were invited to participate in research surveys without receiving monthly disbursements. Both the treatment and control groups were surveyed every six months to measure various aspects of their well-being, including mental health, food and housing security, employment, homelessness, parenting, and family dynamics. The data collected will be published in a final report in 2024.

According to Abigail Marquez, general manager for the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, the guaranteed income pilot was impactful for Angelenos, but more resources are needed to support families long term. 

“Our guaranteed income pilot presented the opportunity to support a simple idea that families experiencing poverty should be trusted to spend money as they see fit,” Marquez said in a statement. “The program was incredibly impactful for Angelenos, but we know more resources are needed to sufficiently support families long term. We’re committed to finding ways to advance programs and policies that disrupt the cycle of generational poverty.”

Currently, 14.2 percent of Los Angeles County residents live below the federal poverty line. Of the 1.4 million Angelenos living below the federal poverty line, 419,000 are children under the age of 18.

The Community Investment for Families Department is seeking new investment to run a follow-up guaranteed income program to continue to help families in need. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a motion Tuesday to expand the region’s guaranteed income program to include an additional 200 former foster youth. If approved, participants would receive $1,000 a month for two years, and researchers would study the long-term impacts of guaranteed basic income on their well-being.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Man Accused of Fatal Shooting in Venice Turns Himself In

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

Donald Ray Boyce charged with murder in connection to March 26 shooting A man accused of fatally shooting another man...
News

LAFD Contains Fire That Broke Out in Mar Vista Apartment Laundry Room

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

No injuries in Saturday morning fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire in a three-story apartment building in Mar Vista...

Photo: LAWA
News, Real Estate

LAX Releases Construction Photos of New Automated People Mover System

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

The people mover will run along a 2.25-mile concrete guideway that was completed last year Los Angeles World Airports has...
News, Real Estate

Howard Hughes Center Sells for $40 Million Less Than 2015 Purchase Price

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

TTM Real Estate Capital buys HHLA for $80 million By Dolores Quintana HHLA, formerly known as The Promenade at Howard...

Photo: Engel & Völkers.
News, Real Estate

Animal Logic CEO Zareh Nalbandian Buys $6.2M Venice Home After Netflix Acquisition

April 1, 2023

Read more
April 1, 2023

The “Happy Feet” producer invests in a custom-built 3-story brick and cedar home with high-end finishes and canal views By...

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup
News

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Continues to Collect Garbage Despite Storm Damage

March 31, 2023

Read more
March 31, 2023

Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that...

Jonathan Hatami. Photo: Facebook (@JonathanHatami).
News

Prosecutor Jonathan Hatami Launches Campaign for LA District Attorney

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Hatami, a prosecutor in the Complex Child Abuse Unit at the Hall of Justice in downtown LA, has been vocal...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Stop the Merger” Campaign Launched to Prevent $25 Billion Deal Between Kroger and Albertsons

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Critics say the proposed merger, which is currently under review by the FTC, would create a monopoly in many areas...

Photo: Facebook (n/naka)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palms Chef Nominated for Outstanding Chef at James Beard Foundation Awards

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Niki Nakayama’s n/naka only Westside’s restaurant among the finalists Los Angeles restaurants – including an acclaimed eatery in Palms –...

Photo: Facebook (@benjerryvenicebeach).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ben & Jerry’s Venice to Offer Free Cones Next Week for Annual Free Cone Day

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

On April 3, ice cream parlor will be offering free cones to customers who visit their store on the Venice...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Readers Overwhelmingly Favor Outdoor Dining, Survey Shows

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes Last week we asked readers for their...
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Teens Learn Surgical Skills at Cedars-Sinai’s Simulation Center

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center For...

Chad Caruso at the Venice Beach Skatepark March 24 prior to beginning his skateboarding trip across America. Photo: Instagram (@chad_caruso)
News

Skateboarder Chad Caruso Embarks on 3,000-Mile Journey from Venice to Virginia to Raise Awareness for Mental Health and Youth Addiction

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

A portion of the funds raised during his skate across the country will be donated to Natural High, a non-profit...

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Southern California Food Banks Brace for Surge in Demand as Emergency Allotments End

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News, Real Estate

LAX Launches $30 Billion Overhaul to Improve Traveler Experience Ahead of Olympics

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

$30 billion overhaul intended to address traffic and terminal access problems  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is set to undergo...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR