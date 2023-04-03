Man Accused of Fatal Shooting in Venice Turns Himself In

Donald Ray Boyce charged with murder in connection to March 26 shooting

A man accused of fatally shooting another man in Venice recently has turned himself in to authorities, police said last week.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported around 6 p.m. on March 26 in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue. Responding officers found a man in his 50s who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that the suspect had fled the area by the time first responders arrived and that the incident was determined to be a family violence situation involving adults that did not reside at the location.

Two days later, the suspect, Donald Ray Boyce, turned himself in to the LAPD. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later charged Boyce, 57, of Los Angeles, with murder, police said.

No further details about the incident have been released.