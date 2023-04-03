LAFD Contains Fire That Broke Out in Mar Vista Apartment Laundry Room

No injuries in Saturday morning fire

Firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire in a three-story apartment building in Mar Vista over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was broke out April 1 at 11460 W Venice Boulevard. Around 11:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the scene to find smoke showing from the second floor of the building. The firefighters entered the building in offensive mode and contained the fire to a laundry room with no extension to other parts of the building.

No injuries were reported, and the 18 firefighters who responded to the scene were able to knock down the fire in just 13 minutes. Occupants of the building were sheltered in place while firefighters placed blowers to ventilate the residual smoke on both residential floors.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and no further details have been released at this time.