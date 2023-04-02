April 3, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAWA

LAX Releases Construction Photos of New Automated People Mover System

The people mover will run along a 2.25-mile concrete guideway that was completed last year

Los Angeles World Airports has released a new batch of construction photos showing progress on the new LAX automated people mover system, the centerpiece of the airport’s $5.5-billion Landside Access Modernization Program.

The people mover will run along a 2.25-mile concrete guideway that was completed last year, connecting the central terminal area with two new ground transportation hubs located to the east, as well as a new Metro Rail connection and a massive car rental hub.

Passengers will be transported via an elevated, monorail-like system within a fleet of 44 driverless INNOVIA 300 vehicles, which began arriving in Los Angeles last year. The people mover will operate every two minutes at peak hours, with an end-to-end trip of 10 minutes between the westernmost station in the central terminal area and the easternmost station at the rental car hub.

Plans call for a total of three stops within the central terminal area, which will connect to the passenger facilities around the notoriously congested horseshoe road through a series of pedestrian bridges. The people mover is expected to begin serving LAX passengers sometime in 2024.

Besides the ground transportation facilities, LAX is also undergoing a $15-billion revamp overhaul. The recent debut of the $1.73-billion West Gates expansion of the Tom Bradley International Terminal added 15 new passenger gates in a five-story, 1,700-foot-long building. The expansion is set for further expansion, in the form of a new L-shaped attachment that would add eight more passenger gates.

Moreover, the airport is expected to add a new passenger concourse attached to Terminal 1 and a new passenger terminal on the east side of Sepulveda Boulevard. These projects are expected to be completed by 2028, prior to the start of the Summer Olympic Games.

in News, Real Estate
