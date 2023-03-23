The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been on the restaurant industry. With indoor dining restrictions and safety concerns, many restaurants shifted their focus to outdoor dining options, facialtied by cities streamlining the permitting process for Al Fresco set ups. These expanded outdoor dining options provided a way for restaurants to continue operating while adhering to social distancing guidelines. With pandemic restrictions being lifted now, municipalities – including Santa Monica and LA – are passing and proposing ordinances that require new permit applications and fees for restaurants hoping to maintain their outdoor dining. In this survey, we would like to know your thoughts on whether you have enjoyed these expanded outdoor dining options and if elected officials should remove barriers to help keep these areas open.Create your own user feedback survey
Do You Think Outdoor Dining Should Be a Permanent Option? Take the Survey and Share Your Opinion
Superfine Playa Brings California-Italy Fusion Cuisine to Playa Vista with New Osteria by the Beach
March 22, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining...
California Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Offer Relief to Restaurants Struggling With Outdoor Dining Fees
March 22, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...
Otis College Hosts Congressman Ted W. Lieu’s Ninth Annual Congressional Art Competition Reception
March 21, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
High school students from 16 different schools in California’s 36th District submitted 206 pieces of art, with Mia Fienberg from...
Venice Shorts: One-on-One With VNC Presidential Candidate Brian Averill
March 21, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Avid surfer, author and photographer makes second try for the VNC’s top spot after falling short in 2021 By Nick...
Los Angeles Institutions Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students During Strike
March 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
LA Sanitation & Environment Hosts Community Celebration Inaugurating Venice Dual Force Main Sewer
Two-mile long 54-inch force sewer main will operate as a parallel system in conjunction with the existing 48-inch force main...
LAUSD Families Prepare for Potential Three-Day Strike Starting Tuesday
March 20, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...
LAPD Investigates Shooting in Palms After Man Dies from Multiple Gunshot Wounds
Andrew Conaway arrested in connection to March 16 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating...
LAFD Rescues Man Who Fell Into Well at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant
Man falls into roughly 20 foot well Thursday LAFD reports rescuing a 32-year-old man who fell into a well at...
Brand New Four-Bedroom Farmhouse in Venice Hits Market
March 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Louella Avenue listed for $4.2 million. A modern farmhouse in Venice designed by Joanna Leon has hit the market for...
Developer Seeks Approvals for New Multifamily Residential Building in Palms
March 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Helio, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, has submitted an application for a new multifamily residential building at 3734...
Los Angeles Water and Power Employees Plans to Invest Up to $500M in Real Estate in 2023
March 18, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...
Are You Staying in Venice Over the Summer?
Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Venice residents, what are your travel plans this...
Emerging Artist Jesse Liu Opens First-Ever Exhibition in Venice Gallery
“Spring Fever” currently on display at Yiwei Gallery By Keemia Zhang Local artist Jesse Liu has opened her first solo...
LA City Council Asks Staff to Develop Report on Mental Health & Domestic Violence Calls
The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Do You Think Outdoor Dining Should Be a Permanent Option? Take the Survey and Share Your Opinion
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...Read more
POPULAR
Two New Eateries Slatted for Boardwalk MDR
Winston Pies, Planta Cocina headed for shopping center By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey has two new restaurants to look...Read more