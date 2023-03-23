Do You Think Outdoor Dining Should Be a Permanent Option? Take the Survey and Share Your Opinion

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been on the restaurant industry. With indoor dining restrictions and safety concerns, many restaurants shifted their focus to outdoor dining options, facialtied by cities streamlining the permitting process for Al Fresco set ups. These expanded outdoor dining options provided a way for restaurants to continue operating while adhering to social distancing guidelines. With pandemic restrictions being lifted now, municipalities – including Santa Monica and LA – are passing and proposing ordinances that require new permit applications and fees for restaurants hoping to maintain their outdoor dining. In this survey, we would like to know your thoughts on whether you have enjoyed these expanded outdoor dining options and if elected officials should remove barriers to help keep these areas open.