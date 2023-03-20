LAFD Rescues Man Who Fell Into Well at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant

Man falls into roughly 20 foot well Thursday

LAFD reports rescuing a 32-year-old man who fell into a well at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant last week.

According to the Los Angles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Thursday night around 9:20 p.m. at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.

The first arriving LAFD crews were able to quickly and safely rescue a 32-year-old man who had fallen into a 3′ x 3′ opening of a round 20-foot deep well at the plant.

Conscious, alert and in fair condition, he was evaluated by LAFD paramedics and transported to a local hospital.