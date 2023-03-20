March 21, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LAFD Rescues Man Who Fell Into Well at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant

Man falls into roughly 20 foot well Thursday 

LAFD reports rescuing a 32-year-old man who fell into a well at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant last week. 

According to the Los Angles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Thursday night around 9:20 p.m. at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant. 

The first arriving LAFD crews were able to quickly and safely rescue a 32-year-old man who had fallen into a 3′ x 3′ opening of a round 20-foot deep well at the plant. 

Conscious, alert and in fair condition, he was evaluated by LAFD paramedics and transported to a local hospital.

in News
News

LAPD Investigates Shooting in Palms After Man Dies from Multiple Gunshot Wounds

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Andrew Conaway arrested in connection to March 16 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Brand New Four-Bedroom Farmhouse in Venice Hits Market

March 19, 2023

Read more
March 19, 2023

Louella Avenue listed for $4.2 million.  A modern farmhouse in Venice designed by Joanna Leon has hit the market for...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Developer Seeks Approvals for New Multifamily Residential Building in Palms

March 19, 2023

Read more
March 19, 2023

Helio, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, has submitted an application for a new multifamily residential building at 3734...

LADWP’s downtown headquarters, JFB. Photo: Photo: LADWP.
News

Los Angeles Water and Power Employees Plans to Invest Up to $500M in Real Estate in 2023

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...
News

Are You Staying in Venice Over the Summer?

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Venice residents, what are your travel plans this...
News

Emerging Artist Jesse Liu Opens First-Ever Exhibition in Venice Gallery

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

“Spring Fever” currently on display at Yiwei Galler By Keemia Zhang Local artist Jesse Liu has opened her first solo...
News

LA City Council Asks Staff to Develop Report on Mental Health & Domestic Violence Calls

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Prince Street Pizza up and Running in Venice

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

Famed NYC pizzeria Prince Street Pizza now open on Lincoln Boulevard just south Rose Avenue By Dolores Quintana The newest...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Two New Eateries Slatted for Boardwalk MDR

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

Winston Pies, Planta Cocina headed for shopping center By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey has two new restaurants to look...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council Motion Seeks to Reduce Financial Burden on Street Vendors

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...

Photo: Facebook (@hinanocafevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Hinano Cafe in Venice Replaces Sign, Celebrating Sixty Years of Business

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

“We put it out to say we’re here for another 60 years,” says owner  By Keemia Zhang The Hinano Cafe,...

Left to right: Catherine Hardwicke, Sandy Bleifer, Edizen Stowell. Photos: Courtesy VAC/Debbie Zeitman/Venice Paparazzi.
News

Venice Art Crawl to Present 2023 Legendary Women Artists of Venice Award to Film, Catherine Hardwicke, Sandy Bleifer and Edizen Stowell

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Event will take place on Thursday, March 16 from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. at the Gall3ry, 1324 Abbot Kinney Blvd...
News

The Penmar Venice Hosting St. Patty’s Day Party!

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Shenanigans will begin at 2 p.m. and include the Venice Duck Green Beer Garden, live music and more ​​The largest...

Photo: thevenicefest.com
News, Upbeat Beat

Experience LA’s Culture and Support Homeless Youth at Venice Love Fest This Weekend

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Saturday, March 18th between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. near 12257 Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista Get ready to...

Photo: Facebook (@CandMCafe).
News

Palms’ C&M Cafe Requests Funds to Reopen, is Threatened With Eviction

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

GoFundMe intended to help cover construction costs and to support C&M Cafe’s employees By Keemia Zhang C&M Cafe, a Palms-based...

