March 20, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: The MLS.

Brand New Four-Bedroom Farmhouse in Venice Hits Market

Louella Avenue listed for $4.2 million. 

A modern farmhouse in Venice designed by Joanna Leon has hit the market for $4.2 million. 

The property – located at 2030 Louella Avenue– boasts a blend of traditional and contemporary aesthetics for an asking price of $4,295,000. With a size of 3,473 square feet, this residential property was completed recently and features four bedrooms, and five bathrooms –  three full baths, one-half bath, and one ¾ bath. 

With a vintage tumbled painted white brick exterior and a metal farmhouse-style roof detail on the front exterior, the front entrance features a Georgian-style door flanked by glass sidelights and a solid multi-recessed paneled garage door.

Step inside, and you’ll be welcomed into a spacious open floor plan filled with natural light. The living area seamlessly transitions into the dining area, which is perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, and a large kitchen island and bar that provides a casual space for everyday meals.

The lower level features a sun-drenched room with an imported Italian Calacatta marble slabbed fireplace anchoring the gorgeous chef’s kitchen and the family room. The room leads to a private and mature landscaped backyard with a BBQ area, a large outdoor dining area, and room for a pool.

The second floor is where you’ll find several guest bedrooms and a luxurious master bedroom. The master bedroom is a true oasis, featuring a spacious layout that is filled with natural light, beautiful hardwood flooring, a large walk-in closet, and a luxurious ensuite bathroom. The guest bedrooms are spacious and share a modern bathroom that features sleek finishes and top-of-the-line fixtures.

The home is also equipped with modern appliances and a laundry area located on the main floor, providing a convenient space for doing laundry.

The property is listed by Ron Anavim of Keller Williams Beverly Hills. To view the listing click here.

