Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Venice residents, what are your travel plans this summer? Are you planning on staying in Venice and enjoying the beaches and restaurants that travelers from all around the world come to visit? Or do you plan on traveling elsewhere for a summer vacation? Let us know by filling out the short survey below!Create your own user feedback survey
Are You Staying in Venice Over the Summer?
Emerging Artist Jesse Liu Opens First-Ever Exhibition in Venice Gallery
March 17, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
“Spring Fever” currently on display at Yiwei Galler By Keemia Zhang Local artist Jesse Liu has opened her first solo...
LA City Council Asks Staff to Develop Report on Mental Health & Domestic Violence Calls
March 17, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
Prince Street Pizza up and Running in Venice
Famed NYC pizzeria Prince Street Pizza now open on Lincoln Boulevard just south Rose Avenue By Dolores Quintana The newest...
Two New Eateries Slatted for Boardwalk MDR
Winston Pies, Planta Cocina headed for shopping center By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey has two new restaurants to look...
LA City Council Motion Seeks to Reduce Financial Burden on Street Vendors
The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...
Famed Hinano Cafe in Venice Replaces Sign, Celebrating Sixty Years of Business
“We put it out to say we’re here for another 60 years,” says owner By Keemia Zhang The Hinano Cafe,...
Venice Art Crawl to Present 2023 Legendary Women Artists of Venice Award to Film, Catherine Hardwicke, Sandy Bleifer and Edizen Stowell
Event will take place on Thursday, March 16 from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. at the Gall3ry, 1324 Abbot Kinney Blvd...
The Penmar Venice Hosting St. Patty’s Day Party!
Shenanigans will begin at 2 p.m. and include the Venice Duck Green Beer Garden, live music and more The largest...
Experience LA’s Culture and Support Homeless Youth at Venice Love Fest This Weekend
Saturday, March 18th between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. near 12257 Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista Get ready to...
Palms’ C&M Cafe Requests Funds to Reopen, is Threatened With Eviction
GoFundMe intended to help cover construction costs and to support C&M Cafe’s employees By Keemia Zhang C&M Cafe, a Palms-based...
Identity Theft in Los Angeles Reaches Record Highs in 2022
LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...
UCLA Unveils First-of-its-Kind Humanoid Robot, ARTEMIS
March 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
During testing in the lab, ARTEMIS has broken records by walking 2.1 meters per second—believed to be the fastest speed...
Fire at Electric Scooter Store in Venice Beach Claims Dog’s Life
March 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Lithium-ion battery overheating cause of Sunday morning fire, LAFD says By Sam Catanzaro A fire in Venice Beach over the...
YouTuber Cody Ko Lists Venice Architectural Compound for $4.3M
March 10, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
4-bed, 4-bath private estate in Silver Triangle is now listed boasting deluxe master retreat, outdoor patios, and lush grounds By...
Scooter Braun Buys Former Broad Art Foundation Building Near Santa Monica-Venice Border for $25.9 Million
March 10, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Music entrepreneur buys 1927 four-story brick building at 3355 Barnard Way By Dolores Quintana Scooter Braun, a talent manager and...
