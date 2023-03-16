Prince Street Pizza up and Running in Venice

Famed NYC pizzeria Prince Street Pizza now open on Lincoln Boulevard just south Rose Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

The newest Prince Street Pizza location is now open in Venice. When Yo Venice spoke with the manager via phone, he said that the restaurant is now open seven days a week and the hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. He envisions the restaurant opening up for full hours on weekdays starting in a couple of weeks.

The manager said that they found out that there are a lot of New York transplants on the west side of Venice and they felt welcomed by the community. He says that the opening has been awesome and that they have line-ups starting before 4:00 p.m. for people who need to get their New York pizza fix.

The restaurant specializes in the Sicilian style square pizza and is known for its Spicy Spring pizza, The Naughty Pie, with ricotta and honey, Spicy Vodka and they even have gluten-free and a vegan option. Prince Street Pizza also makes a Neopolitan Round pizza with options like The Prince, which is a basic cheese pizza, the Boozy Broom, a vodka sauce pizza with Prosciutto and the Veggie Original.