March 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: A Reliable Community Voice

By Nick Antonicello

An accomplished architect and neighborhood advocate, J. Robert Thibodeau is a consensus moderate who seeks solutions for those issues Venetians truly care about! 

VENICE – J. Robert Thibodeau is an eclectic Venice local who as a principal in an architectural firm located on Lincoln Boulevard offers both a sustaining vision for Venice while understanding that the nuts and bolts of community governance such as clean streets, ample parking, public safety and dealing with the challenges of homelessness are both equally critical to most stakeholders as he seeks another term as a Community Officer for this local NC. 

I have known Robert for about a decade and served with him on the Parking & Transportation Committee of the VNC where he had a commanding knowledge of our public parcels and how to best offer an institutional understanding of Venice only a handful of residents possess. 

Robert finished 13th in 2021 to win reelection in a very crowded race and finds himself again in a sea of 36 other candidates seeking one of 13 seats as a Community Officer. 

Since Venice Stakeholders can only select a single candidate, the race for these seats will be the most competitive as we head into the campaign’s final stretch. 

With the vote-by-mail option now closed, all stakeholders can vote in-person free of COVID restrictions come March 26th at the Oakwood Recreation Center, located at 727 California Avenue. 

The polls open at 10 am

I run into Robert frequently as he and his nineteen year-old son Lucas are avid runners, putting in three miles a day, three days a week. The 59-year old father, local business owner and community activist is a 34-year resident of Venice and a graduate of UC Berkeley. Originally from Northern California who attended high school back east in Massachusetts, Robert is a member of the Society of Architectural Historians, a Licensed Architect, LACMA Member, and a contributor to Venice Arts, the Venice Family Clinic and a member of the Venice Chamber of Commerce (VCC). 

Robert’s home designs have been captured on film by the late Julius Shulman, one of the most recognized architectural photographers known for his images of The Stahl House as well as the works of the iconic Frank Lloyd Wright . Regarded as one of the most important architectural photographers of the 20th century, he is the only photographer to have been assigned an honorary lifetime membership of the American Institute of Architects.

While public service is a strong sense of who Robert is, he has an engaging personality, a lover of Italian cuisine, surfer, and spends time with his family while having a keen eye for a day at the beach, the arts and of course, architecture. 

For Robert is a to-the-point individual, short on rhetoric and long on results and action. 

He is a listener, who makes pointed observations in his deliberations as a community board member that are refreshing and frank. 

I sent Robert a few questions to consider and in typical Thibodeau fashion, cuts to the chase with concise clarity, as he understands that the individual who speaks the most doesn’t necessarily solve the problem. 

Here is Robert’s view of Venice moving forward: 

  • You have served several terms on the Venice Neighborhood Council. What motivates you to continue to serve in this volunteer capacity? 

I feel that with the change in leadership at the Council Office (CD-11), we finally have leadership that will work with the VNC to improve our community. We have much needed infrastructure and community improvement projects.

  • You have also served on the Parking & Transportation Committee for some time. What are the issues currently before that body? 

We are currently working on short term and long term improvemnts to Lincoln Blvd. For the short term they include traffic safety improvements at key crosswalks and maintenence and replacement of missing plants in the tree wells. Long term would be to underground the overhead wires. We are also trying to improve the intersection at Marr and Abbott Kinney.

  • You not only live in Venice, but work here too. What do you see as issues that the board needs to address moving forward? 

The most important role of the board is to be a voice of the community. Since we have a lot of factions in Venice that don’t always agree, I think it’s important to take a moderate stance and to treat others, even those with whom you disagree, with respect. I am a moderate and a consensus builder.

  • As an architect, you bring a different perspective to the VNC. Is Venice headed in the right direction from a land use point-of-view? Where do you see real estate values headed? 

Venice has an amazing architectural history, one that I’m proud to be a part of! Whether you’re talking about the old Abbott Kinney buildings and others of that era or the newer experimental building by Frank Gehry and others, we are lucky to live in a community that has both. As far as direction, I worry that as outside forces increasingly control what happens in Venice, i.e. City Hall and the Coastal Commision, we see our freedom and creativity erode.

  • Homelessness is a universal issue that effects the entire community. What can the VNC do to assist in the process of eliminating street encampments here in Venice? 

I campaigned hard for Traci Park (LA City Council Member) because I felt we needed a change that she could provide. Along with Mayor Bass, she has shown what can be done to compassionately move people off the street. I believe the next step is to clear the city of RVs through a safe parking program and reinstatement of existing parking laws.

  • Currently there are 13 Community Officers and 37 candidates. But stakeholders can only select a single candidate. Would you support a change that allows stakeholders to select 13 officers? If not, why not? 

I’m not terribly concerned with the format of the election. Either way works for me.

  • Are you looking forward to in-person meetings again and how has virtual meetings changed the VNC during the pandemic? 

I am looking forward to in-person meetings again. I miss seeing people face to face. The virtual meetings haven’t been bad, but I am looking forward to the return of in-person. Maybe I’m just old-school that way.

  • CD-11 now has a new council member in Traci Park. How do you assess her job thus far? 

AMAZING!

  • How will you engage stakeholders in this campaign? What are three things you want voters to know about you? 

I’m a moderate, I’m pro-business, I’m pro family, I’m for public safety and the arts.

  • What is your assessment of Oceanfront Walk and the Venice Pier? What can be done to draw commerce, tourism and visitation back to Venice? 

We got a lot of bad press during covid and because of the huge encampment on OFW. I feel that we are on the rebound and I try to stay positive about just about everything. Venice is a special place, I’m at the pier most every day. I see you there!

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who is covering the March 26th Venice Neighborhood Council Elections. While he is not a runner, He does make his way to the Venice Pier where their paths have crossed. A member of the Outreach & Oceanfront Committees of the VNC, Antonicello can be contacted via e-mail at nantoni@mindsrping.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Actress, Advocate Alley Bean Seeks Second Term as a Venice Community Officer

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

33-YEAR RESIDENT, GRANDMOTHER AND CANAL HOMEOWNER IS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT VENICE’S FUTURE! By Nick Antonicello  VENICE – Alley Bean (also known...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: SB 9 Ended R-1 Zoning, but It’s Not Meeting Goals

March 11, 2023

Read more
March 11, 2023

By Tom Elias More than a year after it took effect, the landmark housing density law known as SB 9...
Opinion

OpEd: Venice Bridge Housing in Blatant Violation of the Coastal Act; Continues to Burden Neighbors

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

By Mark Ryavec As everyone in North Venice knows, the Venice Bridge Housing facility should never have been placed on...

Photos: Clark Brown
Opinion

Venice Shorts: A New Bloom for Flower!

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Beautification takes place after encampment cleanup by city officials By Nick Antonicello VENICE – After years of crime, encampments and...

Councilwoman Traci Park (center left) and LA Mayor Karen Bass (center right) pictured in Venice earlier this year. Photo: Facebook (@councilwomantracipark).
Opinion

Column: VNC Homeless Committee Hosts Park Staffers on the State of Encampments in Venice, CD-11

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Park Homeless Coordinator, Venice Deputy seek community input and engagement in assessing and resolving the ongoing encampment crisis By Nick...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: The Fallon Way!

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Retired business owner, parent, grandmother, wife, homeowner and 50-year Venetian, Helen Fallon seeks “To do her best keeping people involved,”...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Murez Moves on, Seeks Board Seat Versus Reelection as President

February 28, 2023

Read more
February 28, 2023

VENICE – Jim Murez, a longtime fixture in the Venice community as an elected officer, activist and manager of the weekly...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Qualified & Capable, LUPC Chair Plans for a Better Future!

February 28, 2023

Read more
February 28, 2023

Local attorney  Michael Jensen offers a blueprint for Venice in a post COVID World By Nick Antonicello  VENICE – The...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: A Man for All Seasons

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Local Advocate Christopher Lee seeks seat on Venice Neighborhood Council  By Nick Antonicello  VENICE – Activism heavily grounded by integrity...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Why Is Voting in the VNC Election so Difficult, Cumbersome & Confusing?

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

The incoming neighborhood council should drastically reform this election process if grass roots democracy is to flourish and thrive! By...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: The Inevitable Conversions Begin Multiplying

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s a phenomenon from New York to Dallas to Fresno and Los Angeles, one that seemed inevitable...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: The Venice Eastsider

February 24, 2023

Read more
February 24, 2023

Community Officer Chie Lunn wants to continue to lead by example, offering East Venice stakeholders representation as she views public...

Brian Averill. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion, Upbeat Beat

Venice Shorts: Twice a Charm?

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Author, photographer, surfer Brian Averill mounts a second run for President of the Venice Neighborhood Council, seeks a more positive,...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Are South Venice Encampments Next for City Clean-Up?

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

While Library and Centennial Park are cleared with fencing, South & North Venice Blvd should be the next priority in...

California Senator Scott Wiener. Photo: Paul Morigi.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: The Fantasy World of California Housing Policy

February 20, 2023

Read more
February 20, 2023

By Tom Elias If you’re looking for sure things among bills under consideration in the state Legislature, think of one...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR