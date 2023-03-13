Fire at Electric Scooter Store in Venice Beach Claims Dog’s Life

Lithium-ion battery overheating cause of Sunday morning fire, LAFD says

By Sam Catanzaro

A fire in Venice Beach over the weekend at an electric scooter store claimed a dog’s life.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 7 a.m. at 1 19th Avenue in Venice Beach at a one-story, row of commercial businesses. Officials say the blaze was due to a lithium-ion battery overheating and spreading to two adjacent businesses. The primary building involved in the fire was an electric scooter store, hence a large number of lithium-ion batteries.

“32 firefighters extinguished the fire in 35 minutes with no injuries reported. The fire extended (to what degree is being evaluated at this time) to the two adjacent businesses,” the LAFD said.

Due to the narrow streets and limited access, residents and the public were asked to avoid the area while LAFD crews put out the fire.

As reported by KTLA, the fire claimed the life of the dog of one of the building’s business owners.