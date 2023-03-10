March 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Douglas Elliman.

YouTuber Cody Ko Lists Venice Architectural Compound for $4.3M

4-bed, 4-bath private estate in Silver Triangle is now listed boasting deluxe master retreat, outdoor patios, and lush grounds

By Dolores Quintana

Youtuber and podcaster Cody Ko has placed his Venice home on the market and listed the home for sale at $4.3 million as reported by The Dirt.com. Ko recently married his fiancee Kelsey Kreppel and since they have a new home in Malibu together, he is unloading his Venice pad. Ko has only owned the Venice estate for three years and purchased the property for $3.8 million. He has listed the home, which was built in 2005, for $4.3 million. 

Like most homes in Venice, this house is small but mighty. Privacy is assured by large bamboo hedges and gates that surround the property. The main house has four bedrooms and four baths with 3,900 square feet of living space split between three stories and comes with an open space floor plan that integrates the inner space of the home with the outdoor areas. 

On the first floor, there is a great room constructed of concrete that can be used as a family room space. It comes with a linear fireplace enhanced by decorative wall accents and glass doors that stretch from the floor to the ceiling. The kitchen has custom cabinets, an eat-in island, high-end appliances and a subway tile backsplash. 

There are two bedrooms on the second floor which both share the nearby bathroom. But the master bedroom is alone on the third level and takes up the entire floor. It has its covered balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet, spa-style bathroom with the usual dual vanities, and an oval soaking tub with a skylight and a shower encased in glass. 

There is a two-car garage that is detached from the main house and a studio space or guest apartment on the second floor. The guest quarters have a kitchenette, bathroom and walk-in closet. Outside, there is a lush lawn with patios suitable for al fresco dining and just hanging out. The backyard has a water feature, herb garden and shower just in case you need to bathe outdoors. Douglas Elliman is handling the property and Lauren Duffy and Rick Tyberg are the listing agents.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Anthony Barcelo
News, Real Estate

Scooter Braun Buys Former Broad Art Foundation Building Near Santa Monica-Venice Border for $25.9 Million

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Music entrepreneur buys 1927 four-story brick building at 3355 Barnard Way By Dolores Quintana Scooter Braun, a talent manager and...
News, Real Estate

Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles Sues City Over Renter Protection Ordinances

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...

Rendering: WTARCH.
News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills-Based Developer Proposes New Six-Story Apartment Complex in Palms

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Project proposed for 3751 S. Delmas Terrace would bring 17 apartments to the area just north of downtown Culver City...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Multifamily Development Plans Change After Setback

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Plans call for 27 apartments and 800 square feet of retail at 13481-13485 W. Beach Avenue  Plans for a proposed...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
News

TikTok Social Media Challenge Prompts Hyundai and Kia’s Anti-Theft Measures

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase...
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approves Motion for Pride Flag Display

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year ​​Los Angeles...
News

Battle Continues Over Fate of Iconic Venice Lifeguard Tower

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Local activists fight to save tower from demolition by LA County The fate of the iconic Venice Lifeguard Tower located...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Oyster-Centric Bar CouCou Coming Main Street in Venice

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

CouCou arrives at 218 Main Street By Dolores Quintana Venice will have a new bar that features cocktails, oysters and...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Isla Restaurant Finds Permanent Home in Santa Monica’s Main Street

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Restaurant to open in former Little Prince space later this month By Dolores Quintana Crudo e Nudo chef Brian Bornemann...

Chef Daniel Boulud (right) and Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex (left). Photo: Business Wire.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud Announces Plans for Cafe Boulud Beverly Hills

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant  Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his...
News, Upbeat Beat

Congressman Ted Lieu Secures Over $4M in Grants for Venice Family Clinic

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Venice Family Clinic to receive $3.7 million for Early Head Start Program and $500,000 for furnishing and equipping the Rose...
News, Upbeat Beat

Friends of Venice Library Hosting Book Sale

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

This year’s book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1st Friends of the...

Last year, the collaborative’s vans recorded 6,000 encounters with unhoused patients and provided medications more than 1,500 times. Photo: Chris Flynn.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Department of Health Care Services Funds $25.3 Million Grant for UCLA’s Homeless Healthcare Initiative

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

The grant will fund new equipment and staff, including community health workers to assess patient needs ​​The UCLA Health Homeless...

Photo: Facebook (LADWP).
News

Councilmembers Call for LADWP to Report on Response to Record-Breaking Winter Storm

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power By Sam Catanzaro Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and...

Photo: Tyler Hogan.
News, Real Estate

Lead Singer of Young the Giant Buys Cozy Venice Home With 940 Square Feet For $2M

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Sameer Gadhi and wife pay $100,000 over asking price for two-bedroom home By Dolores Quintana The lead singer of the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR