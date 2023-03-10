March 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: WTARCH.

Beverly Hills-Based Developer Proposes New Six-Story Apartment Complex in Palms

Project proposed for 3751 S. Delmas Terrace would bring 17 apartments to the area just north of downtown Culver City

Beverly Hills-based Local Development, Inc. has submitted an application to the L.A. Department of City Planning for a proposed project that could replace a low-slung duplex located in Palms, just off Venice Boulevard. 

The plan calls for the construction of a six-story building at 3751 S. Delmas Terrace, north of Downtown Culver City. The new building would feature 17 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments on its upper floors and semi-subterranean parking for 18 vehicles. To enable the construction of a larger building than allowed by the property’s base zoning, requested entitlements for the project include Transit Oriented Communities incentives. In exchange, two of the new apartments would be set aside as affordable housing at extremely low-income levels.

Warren Techentin Architecture is designing 3751 Delmas Terrace as a contemporary podium-type building clad in stucco, wood, and aluminum with two amenity decks proposed for its rooftop. With this development proposal underway, it remains to be seen how it will impact the local community and whether or not it will be approved by city planning officials.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles Sues City Over Renter Protection Ordinances

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Multifamily Development Plans Change After Setback

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Plans call for 27 apartments and 800 square feet of retail at 13481-13485 W. Beach Avenue  Plans for a proposed...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
News

TikTok Social Media Challenge Prompts Hyundai and Kia’s Anti-Theft Measures

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase...
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approves Motion for Pride Flag Display

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year ​​Los Angeles...
News

Battle Continues Over Fate of Iconic Venice Lifeguard Tower

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Local activists fight to save tower from demolition by LA County The fate of the iconic Venice Lifeguard Tower located...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Oyster-Centric Bar CouCou Coming Main Street in Venice

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

CouCou arrives at 218 Main Street By Dolores Quintana Venice will have a new bar that features cocktails, oysters and...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Isla Restaurant Finds Permanent Home in Santa Monica’s Main Street

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Restaurant to open in former Little Prince space later this month By Dolores Quintana Crudo e Nudo chef Brian Bornemann...

Chef Daniel Boulud (right) and Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex (left). Photo: Business Wire.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud Announces Plans for Cafe Boulud Beverly Hills

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant  Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his...
News, Upbeat Beat

Congressman Ted Lieu Secures Over $4M in Grants for Venice Family Clinic

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Venice Family Clinic to receive $3.7 million for Early Head Start Program and $500,000 for furnishing and equipping the Rose...
News, Upbeat Beat

Friends of Venice Library Hosting Book Sale

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

This year’s book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1st Friends of the...

Last year, the collaborative’s vans recorded 6,000 encounters with unhoused patients and provided medications more than 1,500 times. Photo: Chris Flynn.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Department of Health Care Services Funds $25.3 Million Grant for UCLA’s Homeless Healthcare Initiative

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

The grant will fund new equipment and staff, including community health workers to assess patient needs ​​The UCLA Health Homeless...

Photo: Facebook (LADWP).
News

Councilmembers Call for LADWP to Report on Response to Record-Breaking Winter Storm

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power By Sam Catanzaro Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and...

Photo: Tyler Hogan.
News, Real Estate

Lead Singer of Young the Giant Buys Cozy Venice Home With 940 Square Feet For $2M

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Sameer Gadhi and wife pay $100,000 over asking price for two-bedroom home By Dolores Quintana The lead singer of the...

Rendering: Studio One Eleven.
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on New Permanent Supportive Housing Complex in Venice

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

The Journey from Venice Community Housing Corp. will bring 90 apartments to Lincoln  Boulevard After eight months of construction, progress...
News, Real Estate

Brookfield Corp. Defaults on $784M Loans for Two Buildings

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Brookfield fails to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR