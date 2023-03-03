Survey: Should Venice Beach Host an Olympic Games Event?

Despite having a world-class skate park, waves to surf and sandy beaches for volleyball, Venice Beach will not be hosting any events during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. According to LA28, the organizing arm of the event, Santa Monica and Long Beach will be hosting beach volleyball, surfing, skateboarding and 3×3 basketball events that are part of the games. Do you think Venice Beach should host an Olympic event? If so, what sport? Fill out the survey below and check back next week for results!