Despite having a world-class skate park, waves to surf and sandy beaches for volleyball, Venice Beach will not be hosting any events during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. According to LA28, the organizing arm of the event, Santa Monica and Long Beach will be hosting beach volleyball, surfing, skateboarding and 3×3 basketball events that are part of the games. Do you think Venice Beach should host an Olympic event? If so, what sport? Fill out the survey below and check back next week for results!
Survey: Should Venice Beach Host an Olympic Games Event?
LAPD Citizen’s Academy Takes Students on Tour of Air Support and Communications Facilities
March 3, 2023 TJYoVenice
The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city...
Mar Vista Cardiac Arrest Survivor Reunited With LAFD Rescuers
March 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
52-year-old man stops by at Fire Station 62 Wednesday to thank LAFD responders Over the summer, Los Angeles City Firefighters...
Restaurateurs in SoCal Hit Hard by Record-High Natural Gas Costs
Some owners forced to raise prices and consider temporarily closing due to spike in gas costs Restaurants in Southern California...
Organizers Rally to Help Homeless Chef Clive Jackson
Goal of organizers is to raise enough funds for future costs of permanent housing By Dolores Quintana Former restaurateur Chef...
Celebrated Chef Enrique Olvera to Open Atla Venice on Abbot Kinney
Restaurants will open in former Adrift Burger Bar space later this year By Dolores Quintana Abbot Kinney will soon be...
Marina del Rey’s Ritz Carlton to Host Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance by NCL Westside Chapter
March 1, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11 National Charity League Westside...
Get In Your Feelings: Writing for Emotional Intelligence Workshop in Venice
March 1, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Workshop set for this Saturday at Beyond Baroque A four-hour workshop titled “Get In Your Feelings: Writing for Emotional Intelligence”...
LA City Council Votes to Explore How to Expedite Housing Voucher Matching Process
February 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Less than 6 percent of LA’s housing vouchers resulted in permanent housing last year Los Angeles City Council voted on...
Heirs of Bruce’s Beach Finalize $20M Sale of Reclaimed Land to LA County
February 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Sale finalized on January 30 By Dolores Quintana There has been some controversy surrounding the sale of Bruce’s Beach back...
LAPD Seek Help Identifying Driver in Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run
February 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Driver sought in connection to February 26 collision The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Detectives are requesting the public’s...
Architect Creates a Stunning Venice Bungalow
February 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
A remarkable home built in the city of Venice was the subject of an article at Dwell.com about “houses that...
LA City Council Advances Redevelopment Plans for Former 99 Cents Store on Border of Mar Vista and Culver City
February 25, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
144 apartments and retail planned for parcels at 3984-3988 South Meier Street and 12740-12750 West Zanja Street. Vancouver-based developer Bastion...
Former MoviePass Executive Arrested for Embezzling Funds to Fund Coachella Event
Khalid Itum faces up 60 years in federal prison following recent indictment A former executive at cinema subscription service MoviePass...
American Youth Symphony Returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall This Weekend
Nearly 400 of the finest young orchestral and choral musicians from AYS and National Children’s Chorus will perform Benjamin Britten’s...
Los Angeles Restaurants Facing Rising Food Costs and Lower Profit Margins
“Los Angeles State of Restaurants” report from TouchBistro finds sales volume recovering to 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels TouchBistro has...
