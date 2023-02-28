February 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Qualified & Capable, Lupc Chair Plans for a Better Future!

Local attorney  Michael Jensen offers a blueprint for Venice in a post COVID World

By Nick Antonicello 

VENICE – The position of Chair of the Land Use & Planning Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (LUPC) has long been regarded as the most challenging and important responsibility  of any other standing committee, sometimes just as critical as the VNC itself!  

LUPC can be best described as the House, Ways & Means Committee of the VNC when it comes to real estate land use, as it plays a first-step process in any formal action or revision on a residential or commercial parcel here in Venice. 

There are numerous technical issues that come before the board and the volume of applications can be steady and relentless as this body usually meets twice a month due to the weight of activity that is reviewed and then sent to the full board for discussion and approval. 

For Michael Jensen, his volunteer service as a member and now chairman is a personal passion that he views as an agent of progress, transparency and change that Venice stakeholders can access both by attending meetings and retrieving committee deliberations, data and actions online. 

Jensen is a graduate of Drew University (2006) located in New Jersey with a BA in Philosophy and earned his JD from Southwestern Law School (2015) here in Los Angeles where he was a staff member for the Law Review as well as a Brief Writer for the Moot Court Honors program. He has been recognized for his Pro Bono Legal Services and awarded Best Brief, in a Telecommunications Moot Court Competition (2015). 

Jensen ran unsuccessfully for the position he currently holds today as he was defeated in a close contest two years ago by a 56%-44% margin with 1,868 votes cast. The winner however resigned and Michael was the logical successor and replacement to fill this void on this all-Important committee by the full VNC.

Soft spoken and clear-speaking, Jensen has a commanding grasp of the functions of LUPC and his leadership style is steady, confident and unifying. 

For years LUPC meetings had become controversial and sometimes comedic, as large numbers of stakeholders would gather for what were confrontational and divisive debates and discussions. 

With Jensen at the helm, those days seem to be in the rearview mirror. 

Jensen credits the current board membership as capable and experienced, and that has drastically cut down the length of the meetings that could go on for as much as four hours. 

While many cases remain in the pipeline, increasing the transparency while offering data analytics and an information portal to the public that is reliable are works in progress in a second term. 

Jensen sees the future of the MTA site that’s currently home to bridge housing as another important issue, as he believes creating “work force housing” as something that also needs to be addressed in the overall equation of housing affordability here in the community. At the same time, balancing height on Lincoln that will bring parity as well as a pedestrian friendly presence to what is regarded as the community’s primary transportation artery. 

While the work load is heavy, Jensen takes pride in the board’s approach to these land use questions and credits the committee for having the knowledge and ability to engage the public in a workman-like fashion. 

“It is not a hobby,” offered Jensen. 

During our conversation I provided Chairman Jensen with some questions to ponder on the future of Venice and where he sees the community headed from a real estate and land use perspective:

