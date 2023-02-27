February 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

LAPD Seek Help Identifying Driver in Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run

Driver sought in connection to February 26 collision 

The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance, in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision.

On February 26, 2023, around 1:17 a.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred on Venice Boulevard east of Robertson Boulevard. An unknown vehicle traveling west on Venice Boulevard collided with a pedestrian crossing the street outside the marked crosswalk.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision and fled in an unknown direction. We have no vehicle information at this time.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and provided immediate medical attention to the pedestrian. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the unknown type vehicle failed to remain at scene, identify themselves and render aid to the victim. The investigation is still ongoing.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org . Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

