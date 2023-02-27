February 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.

Heirs of Bruce’s Beach Finalize $20M Sale of Reclaimed Land to LA County

Sale finalized on January 30

By Dolores Quintana

There has been some controversy surrounding the sale of Bruce’s Beach back to Los Angeles County as reported by LA Sentinel.com.  The heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce, the owners of Bruce’s Beach sold the property back to Los Angeles County for $20 million on January 30 after the property was transferred to their hands in July of 2021 after Los Angeles County Supervisor Janet Hahn announced that the illegally seized land would be returned to Bruce’s descendants. 

Then the opinions started to fly.

Attorney and co-founder of the American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS) group said on his podcast on January 6, as quoted by LA Sentinel, “In essence, we are going to give them back the property but not assess any of the generational costs,” he said. “And then we (the county of Los Angeles) are going to create all types of limitations on the way they can access and use that property.” He added, “I am not here to attack this family. I am more so here to question how we got here.”

Moore continued by saying, “The fact that this was sold back for $20 million should have everyone in an uproar. The fact that the (California) Reparations Task Force has literally said nothing about this is an abject failure in my view.” and added that the sale “doesn’t seem to be at fair market value.” He claims that the land is worth much more than $20 million after doing his research on local real estate in the area. Moore also likened the sale option presented to the Bruce family to “housing discrimination.”

Attorney George C. Fatheree III said, on the radio show hosted by Tavis Smiley, as quoted by LA Sentinel, “The return of the property and the ability to sell the property and take funds and invest it in a way that’s important to their lives represents an important opportunity for my clients to get a glimpse of that legacy that was theirs.” and that the decision to sell the property back to Los Angeles county was based on the fact that any development of the property would be hampered by the approvals that the family would be required to get from the city and the county entities before they would be able to develop the land specifically from the city of Manhatten Beach and The California Coastal Commission which is normally a difficult and prolonged process no matter who you are. 

Just getting the approvals to return the land to the Bruce’s heirs took approval from the LA County Supervisors, an act of the state congress and the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom. The family was given only two options from Los Angeles County once they took possession of Bruce’s Beach. Either they could lease the property to the County for $413,000 a year or sell it back for $20 million which doesn’t really give the Bruce family much in the way of choice. Part of the legacy of their loss of the generational wealth ownership of Bruce’s Beach is that they might not have the resources necessary to develop the land or wait out the development process. 

The opinions aired on social media were strong. One post said, “I find this ‘debate’ infuriating. The return of the land which allowed the family the opportunity to make their own decision on *how* they would be able to benefit financially is exactly how reparations should work.” Another said, “Wow. All those years and they decided to sell it.. 20 million divided by 4 plus lawyer fees in California smh They still got screwed. Whatever is best for them but I definitely would’ve done something with it to make a bigger statement.” 

L.A. County Supervisor for the 2nd District Holly J. Mitchell said, via a press release, “I fully support the self-determination of Black people and families like the Bruce’s to decide what is best for their lives and legacy,” Mitchell stated. “I will continue to advocate for the Bruce family to be fully informed and prepared for the immediate and long-term implications of this sale.” and that she was “proud” that the land was returned to the family and the state and county of Los Angeles “systematic racist acts that have cost Black families generational wealth.” Mitchell also added, “The return of Bruce’s Beach to the rightful heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce will continue to serve as an example of what is possible across the globe when you have the political will and leadership to correct the injustices of the past.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News

LAPD Seek Help Identifying Driver in Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Driver sought in connection to February 26 collision  The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Detectives are requesting the public’s...

Photo: Yoshihiro Makino / @yoshihiromakino
News, Real Estate

Architect Creates a Stunning Venice Bungalow

February 26, 2023

Read more
February 26, 2023

A remarkable home built in the city of Venice was the subject of an article at Dwell.com about “houses that...

Rendering: PK Architecture
News

LA City Council Advances Redevelopment Plans for Former 99 Cents Store on Border of Mar Vista and Culver City

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

144 apartments and retail planned for parcels at 3984-3988 South Meier Street and 12740-12750 West Zanja Street. ​​Vancouver-based developer Bastion...

Photo: Flickr (@Lorenzo Santos).
Crime, News

Former MoviePass Executive Arrested for Embezzling Funds to Fund Coachella Event

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Khalid Itum faces up 60 years in federal prison following recent indictment A former executive at cinema subscription service MoviePass...
News

American Youth Symphony Returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall This Weekend

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Nearly 400 of the finest young orchestral and choral musicians from AYS and National Children’s Chorus will perform Benjamin Britten’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants Facing Rising Food Costs and Lower Profit Margins

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

“Los Angeles State of Restaurants” report from TouchBistro finds sales volume recovering to 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels ​​​​TouchBistro has...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chipotle to Open Innovative Test Kitchen “Farmesa” in Santa Monica

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Farmessa will soft open at Third Street Promenade’s Kitchen United Mix this month By Dolores Quintana Farmesa is a new...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Inglewood Restaurant “A Family Affair” Destroyed by Fire, Go Fund Me Campaign Launched

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

February 19 fire leaves Manchester Avenue restaurant devastated By Dolores Quintana A Family Affair, a southern cuisine restaurant in Inglewood,...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Assemblymember Introduces Bill to Mandate Microfiber Filters on Washing Machines

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Assembly Bill 1628 would mandate the installation of microfiber filters on all new washing machines sold in California by 2029. ...

Traci Park speaking at the Los Angeles City Council meeting last Wednesday during the meeting in which her motion to impose an anti-camping ordinance at nine Westside locations was passed by City Council with a 9-4 vote. Photo: Courtesy of Traci Park.
News

LA City Council Approves Traci Park Motion to Impose Anti-Camping Law at 4 Venice Locations

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Ordinance will ban camping at 9 Westside locations including 4 in Venice By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council...

Nelson C. Rising. Photo: Business Wire
News, Real Estate

Nelson Rising, Who Led Development of U.S. Bank Tower and Playa Vista, Dies at 81

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

81 year-old political strategist and real estate magnate passes away from Alzheimer’s disease By Dolores Quintana Developer and CEO Nelson...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Double Lot Home on Abbot Kinney Hits the Market with 6 Parking Spaces

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

718 Hampton Drive property listed for $3.75 million Just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, a home on a rare...

Photo: Citizen App
Crime, News

LAPD Arrest Suspect After Four-Hour Standoff at Venice Motel

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

Few details available about Tuesday afternoon incident After a four-hour standoff, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrested a potential...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Fire at Playa del Rey Home May Have Been Arson, Officials Say

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

Manitoba Street home catches fire Tuesday A Playa del Rey home that caught fire Tuesday may have been caused by...

Photo: Getty Images
News

LAPD Seeks Public Help in Identifying Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision Near Lincoln and Jefferson

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

2016 white Audi A4 sought in connection to February 14 incident The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR