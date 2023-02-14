VSA Files Petition Challenging Lease Extension Approved by Former Councilmember Mike Bonin for A Bridge Home Facility in Venice

Venice Stakeholders Association files writ of mandate February 7

The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) last week filed a petition for writ of mandate with the Los Angeles Superior Court to invalidate the extension of the lease for the City of Los Angeles’ A Bridge Home facility at 200 Sunset Avenue in Venice. The extension was approved on November 9, 2022, under former Councilmember Mike Bonin.

The VSA’s writ of mandate claims this action by the City violates California Coastal Act regulations, as they did not receive a Coastal Development Permit from the California Coastal Commission. The VSA warned them of this in writing during the summer of 2022.

“Historically, the Coastal Commission has jealously guarded its authority to require a CDP for any and all development in the coastal zone, and specifically required in 2020 that the City file for a new CDP if the city sought to extend the lease for the facility from Metro beyond the initial ‘temporary’ three-year term,” said Mark Ryavec, president of the VSA. “The city knew of this requirement from the Commission’s earlier action and Mr. Bonin blatantly ignored it,” he added.

“The Venice Bridge Housing facility remains the only one in the city that is surrounded on all sides by residences, and it remains a severe burden on its neighbors,” Ryavec added.

The City of Los Angeles could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 154-bed shelter opened in February 2020 on the 3.15-acre lot that takes up an entire block between Pacific Avenue and Main Street south of Sunset Avenue. The shelter sits on a former Metropolitan Transit Authority bus lot. MTA closed the lot in 2015 after receiving multiple offers from developers interested in the site.