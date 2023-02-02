Elderly Homeless Man Dies in Venice Following Oxygen Leak From Propane Heat Lamp

Man dies from accidental asphyxiation Wednesday on the 600 block of Venice Boulevard

By Sam Catanzaro

An elderly homeless man died from accidental asphyxiation in Venice after oxygen leaked from a propane-powered heat lamp being used to heat the vehicle he was living in.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., crews responded to the 600 block of Venice Boulevard following reports of a person unresponsive in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, what is believed to be flammable substances were observed in the vehicle by LAFD crews.

“After obtaining a better view of the inside of the vehicle (despite condensation on the windows obstructing their view), firefighters discovered that the reported propane inside the vehicle was coming from small camping-style propane bottles,” the LAFD wrote in an incident alert.

According to the LAFD, while the exact circumstances are unknown, the victim appears to have been an unhoused man around 70 years old who was trying to stay warm in an enclosed space by using a propane-powered heat lamp. The LAFD says he “sadly, succumbed to accidental asphyxiation,” after oxygen was displaced by leaking propane.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.