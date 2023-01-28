January 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Compass/The MLS

Century-Old California Craftsman Home Hits Market Steps from Santa Monica Beach

$4.4 million price tag on Vicente Ter home

Nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined block of Santa Monica, mere steps from the beach lies a beautifully renovated, century-old California Craftsman home that just hit the market for $4.4 million. 

Offering over 2,750 square feet of living space, this property located at 9 Vicente Ter has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a separate wine room, two living rooms and an outdoor terrace with views of the ocean.

Beyond a grand mahogany gate lies an outdoor area awaiting guests. Inside is a plush living room with a fireplace, as well as a gourmet kitchen complete with an island and dining area. Upstairs lie the luxurious master suite and two guest suites.

Other features include an attached two-car garage for parking convenience, storage space for added storage options and a laundry room to make washing easier. Soak up the true California spirit from this idyllic beach home; perfect for throwing dinner parties or just lounging in peace.

The home has been listed by Tomer Fridman at Compass Real Estate Solutions for $4,475,000. To view the listing visit https://www.compass.com/listing/9-vicente-terrace-santa-monica-ca-90401/1171808430097109337 /

