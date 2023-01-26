Venice to Welcome Melrose Avenue Butcher Shop

Standing’s Butchering to open on Main Street in Venice

By Dolores Quintana

After a long delay, possibly caused by the pandemic, Standing’s Butchery is moving forward with the proposed location in Venice Beach as reported by Toddrickallen.com. Standing’s Butchery is a boutique meat shop, with its main location on Melrose, that specializes in selling local and pasture-raised meats. Standing’s website states, “All of our beef is 100% grass-fed and grass-finished. Our pork and poultry are raised on pasture here in California.” Standing’s offers pick up and delivery.

According to Toddrickallen.com, an ABC application has been posted at 202 Main Street in Venice, so it’s only a matter of time before the location opens. On their Instagram page, the restaurant stated that they plan to sell coffee and breakfast at their Venice location when they open and the coffee will be made from Right Quick Coffee beans. Their Melrose locations do serve burgers and also have items like lard and duck fat in their freezers and seasoning blends for sale.