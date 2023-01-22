‘Simpsons’ Writer Lists Venice Sculptural Home for $5.8 Million

Stewart Burns selling Coop Himmelb(l)au-designed home

By Dolores Quintana

One of the most unique residences in the city of Venice, a city already known for its distinctive architecture and design in homes, has been listed for sale as reported by Realtor.com. The home was built by Coop Himmelb(l)au, an architectural firm from Vienna, Austria. The home is located at 513 Grand Boulevard, very close to the Abbot Kinney area and the beach. The seller is J. Stewart Burns, a writer and producer of animated television shows such as Futurama and The Simpsons. He purchased the property in 2014 for $2.3 million and is now selling it for $5.8 million. The home was built in 2001.

The rental listing lauds the home’s history and says, “this dynamic urban intervention is a rare private residence by Viennese architects Coop Himmelb(l)au, and the first project built by the Austrian team in the United States. Here the architects explode the constraints of functionalism into a thousand pieces, in the process creating a complex sculptural form interwoven with the apparatus of living. This private gated compound with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms is one of Venice’s most prized architectural masterpieces.”

The listing goes on to talk about the home’s other amenities and states that it is equipped with, “An impeccable Bulthaup kitchen, with the finest European fixtures and appliances, sets an uncompromising standard of elegance inside, disguised by the raw drama of the unique exterior. The expressive use of concrete, glass and structural steel is tempered by an open floorplan with direct connections to the landscape, an organic-form sculptural shelving installation, natural wood ceilings, and the play of daylight with cool ocean breezes throughout and atop the generous roof deck.”