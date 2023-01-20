Vacant Palms Home Catches Fire

Few details known about cause of Tuesday fire

A vacant Palms home went up in flames this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at 9300 Exposition Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived to find a one-story, vacant single-story home with heavy fire showing.

It took 22 firefighters twenty minutes to knock down the fire, preventing the blaze from spreading to an exposed two-story apartment building.

No injuries were reported.

No further details are available from the LAFD at the time of publishing.