Photo: kusakila.com

Vegan Sushi Restaurant Opens on the Westside

Kusaki up and running at 2535 South Barrington Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

West LA is now home to a new plant-based sushi restaurant and Omakase bar called Kusaki at 2535 S. Barrington Ave. Their website talks extensively about the concept of Kusaki and first says, “Kusaki (plants) is the vision that there are NO limits to what we can do with plant-based cuisine. We truly believe that we have just scratched the surface, and we are committed to taking what most people know as traditional Japanese cuisine to the next level.” 

The restaurant states, “Every plate achieves that elusive, cuisine-defining balance that will leave you asking yourself, “is this plant-based?” and notes that the restaurant is the first of its kind. This is very interesting because sushi is usually made of raw and lightly cooked fish and seafood. Exactly how the restaurant can make all the dishes plant-based is an intriguing mystery.

Councilwoman Traci Park (center left) and LA Mayor Karen Bass (center right) pictured in Venice earlier this month. Photo: Facebook (@councilwomantracipark).
News, Opinion

Column: Building a Better CD-11!

January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023

Councilwoman Traci Park and staffers address homeless concerns and the promises kept in her opening salvo on the LA City...

Clockwise from top left: Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr., Xavier Devion Mauldin. Photos: Courtesy SMC.
News

Students Receive 2023 Education Awards from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023

Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr. and Xavier Devion Mauldin 2023 recipients  Six local...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big

January 17, 2023

January 17, 2023

The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....

City National Bank at 1315 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Official.
Crime, News, Real Estate

DOJ Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Lending Redlining Allegations

January 16, 2023

January 16, 2023

Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...

Rendering: hrdwrkshp.
News, Real Estate

74-Unit Palms Development Nears Completion

January 14, 2023

January 14, 2023

The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms By Dolores Quintana If you are in Palms, you...
News

55 Candidates File for 21 Seats on the Venice Neighborhood Council

January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023

Murez declines reelection for President, opts for Community Officer instead, 11 incumbents seek another term, 38 vie for 13 Community...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Declares State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Body camera footage shows an LAPD officer moments before Tasering Keenan Anderson on January 3 on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Anderson would later die after being taken to a local hospital. Photo: LAPD.
News

LAPD Releases Body Cam Footage Showing Tasering That Preceded Death of Keenan Anderson

January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023

Cousin of Black Lives Matter’s co-founder one of three deaths following LAPD encounters this year By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Bonin & Darling Seek Delegate Slots to California Democratic Party Convention, Flower Avenue Update, Homeless Count

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

By Nick Antonicello While Councilwoman Traci Park is now knee-high in developing new public policy downtown, her predecessor and recent...
Food & Drink, Video

Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...

Photo: Instagram (@psp_nyc).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice By Dolores Quintana Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria...

Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Fatty Opening Taiwanese Market in Mar Vista

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
News

Venice Shorts: Calling All Candidates for the VNC

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

“Venice Shorts” would like to interview you and why you can best represent Venice in this volunteer capacity on our...
News, Video

Large Waves Slam Venice Pier

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out...

