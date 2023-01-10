Venice Shorts: Calling All Candidates for the VNC

“Venice Shorts” would like to interview you and why you can best represent Venice in this volunteer capacity on our neighborhood council!

By Nick Antonicello

Participating and assisting in the shaping of the future of Venice is important, especially as we rise out of pandemic conditions and begin to meet again face to face and one on one!

Once again I will be covering the 2023 VNC campaign and will interview all willing candidates under the following guidelines:

Submission of a resume and color headshot (required).

Making yourself available for a 45-minute to 60-minute phone or in-person interview.

Offering a platform or reasons why you believe you can best represent the community of Venice on this volunteer, grass roots council.

Please feel free to e-mail the above requested information to nantoni@mindspring.com and all interviews will be conducted Monday thru Friday from 6PM till 9PM, and on Saturdays between 11 and 2 PM. I am willing to meet one on one if you prefer rather than a phone interview and those will be on Saturdays or Sundays only.

ZOOM calls must be arranged by the interviewee.

The final day for interviews will be March 20th.

Yo! Venice will be accepting paid advertising during the contest and all media inquiries should be made to: judy@smmirror.com

Good luck and I look forward to speaking with as many candidates as possible!