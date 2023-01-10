January 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Keenan Anderson. Photo: Instagram (@osopepatrisse).

Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice

Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision

By Sam Catanzaro

Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on January 3 an officer was flagged down a little after 3:30 p.m. in response to a traffic collision at the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. 

“He observed a male, later identified as Keenan Anderson, running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior. Several citizens involved in the traffic collision motioned to Anderson, indicating that he caused the accident. The officer contacted Anderson, verbalized with him, and requested additional units for a DUI investigation,” the LAPD said in a press release. 

The LAPD reported that Anderson initially followed the officer’s commands and sat at the northeast corner of Venice and Lincoln boulevards for “several minutes” as the officer spoke with him.

“As additional units arrived at [the] scene, Anderson suddenly attempted to flee the location. Officers gave chase as Anderson ran eastbound in the middle of the street on Venice Boulevard. As officers contacted Anderson, he began to resist, resulting in a use of force. Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance,” the LAPD said. 

According to the LAPD, Anderson was “handcuffed and hobbled at the ankles” before being taken into custody. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel responded to the scene and rendered medical aid for injuries inflicted by the deployment. Anderson was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Santa Monica. While at the hospital, Anderson went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead.

The LAPD says body cam footage will be released 45 days after the incident. 

In the wake of Anderson’s death, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors Cullors took to social media saying that Anderson was her cousin. 

“This is my cousin Keenan Anderson. He was killed by LAPD in Venice on January 3rd, 2023. My cousin was an educator and worked with high school aged children. He was an English teacher,” reads the post, which shows Anderson with his son, who is now six. 

“LAPD has killed three people this year. One of them is my family member. Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father. Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence,” the post continues.

in News
Related Posts
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Can the VNC Be Relevant & Effective Once Again?

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) is calling for candidates for a new term of office in an...
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Where Are All the Candidates for the Venice Neighborhood Council?

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The 21-member Venice Neighborhood Council is in jeopardy as of this writing with only eleven (11) candidates...

Photo: Clark Brown
News, Real Estate

Column: Vacant Parcels at LAX Are Necessary for Mayor’s Inside Safe Initiative

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

By Clark Brown Venice has a massive homelessness problem, as everyone knows. Hence, it is important to carefully examine the...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Rendering: Robert James Taylor Architects.
News, Real Estate

Work Begins on 77-Unit Venice Development

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Karen Bass. Photos: Official.
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Karen Bass & Traci Park, Perfect Together?

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

By Nick Antonicello With the election behind us and the politics of governmental progress now the talk of the day,...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in California

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to LA County for $20 Million

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
News, Video

Locals Speak Out Against Venice Lifeguard Tower Removal

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

One of LA’s Most Popular Breakfast Burritos Opening on the Westside

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cidery Opening Taproom in Venice

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Honest Abe opening in conjunction with SoCal Vibes space at 1522 Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana Honest Abe Cidery seems...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Bass and Park Announce Launch of Program to Address Homelessness in Venice

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

Newly installed mayor and councilmember announce launch of Inside Safe initiative for Venice By Sam Catanzaro Newly sworn-in Mayor Karen...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR