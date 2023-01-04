January 5, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro

Bass and Park Announce Launch of Program to Address Homeless in Venice

Newly installed mayor and councilmember announce launch of Inside Safe initiative for Venice

By Sam Catanzaro

Newly sworn-in Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Traci Park have announced the launch of a new initiative addressing homeless in Venice that aimed getting rid of encampments surrounding the A Bridge Home shelter. 

Bass and Park Wednesday announced that the Mayor’s new Inside Safe initiative is underway in Venice. According to Bass’s office, outreach has begun to people living in encampments surrounding the A Bridge Home site at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Pacific Avenue. The Mayor noted that “people have already accepted housing” under the program, a new, citywide, housing-led strategy to bring people inside from tents and encampments and to prevent encampments from returning. 

“I’m proud to be locking arms with Councilwoman Park to change the way we approach homelessness in Los Angeles to bring people inside in a strategic and lasting way,” Bass said. “Councilwoman Park and I spent yesterday morning conducting outreach with encampment residents and meeting with service providers and local residents about how Inside Safe replaces quick fixes with real solutions. It’s important that the policy solutions developed are informed by the people most directly affected. Through Inside Safe, we will save lives and restore our neighborhoods.”

Inside Safe is currently assessing street homelessness across Los Angeles and engaging with people living in tents and encampments based on which locations are most chronic and where people are most in crisis. Inside Safe is housing based, in that people are offered immediate quality housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing. 

This marks the first major policy announcement from Park, who won the vacant Council District 11 seat to replace Councilmember Mike Bonin. Much of Park’s campaign promised to be a departure from the policies of Mike Bonin when it came to addressing homelessness. 

“During my campaign, I pledged to pursue a comprehensive approach to working with service providers and city leaders to compassionately get encampments like those surrounding the bridge home the support they need,” said Councilwoman Park. “This initiative is to show that the Government can be a place to heal. We don’t just want to say it; we want to show it. Putting people in rooms without the care they need doesn’t work. We need to ensure that they have adequate access to services they need including mental health, trauma, and substance use services for the unhoused.”

According to Bass, the “vast majority” of people living on the street say “yes” to real offers of housing and support. The Mayor’s office could not immediately be reached to provide the number of people who have accepted housing in Venice under the program. 

Inside Safe initially launched in Hollywood in partnership with Councilmember Nithya Raman at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway. Officials said the program is based on five goals: reducing death on LA streets, increasing mental health and substance abuse treatment for encampment residents, eliminating street encampments, promoting long-term housing stability and enhancing the safety and hygiene of LA neighborhoods. 

“This intensive housing intervention will help some of our most vulnerable unhoused neighbors get off the street for good and the support of Mayor Bass, Councilwoman Park and City and County elected leaders is vital to our success,” said Dr. Va Lecia Adams of Saint Joseph’s Center.

The Inside Safe Executive Directive calls for the Inside Safe Action Plan to be developed by March 31, 2023.

in News
Related Posts
News

Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds  A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
News

Candidate Filing Open One More Week for the 2023 Venice Neighborhood Council Election

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Neighborhood Council board members are direct advocates for Venice to City Hall The candidate filing phase is opened for one...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Yo! Venice’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Venice in 2022, sorted chronologically....
News, Video

Looking Back on Venice Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Public Art Installation “High Hopes” Brings Together Community

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News

Yo! Venice’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Tsunami...
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Venice Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Venice area As 2022 comes to a...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024  By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...

Rendering: Beach City Capital.
News, Real Estate

27-Unit Apartment Development Underway in Mar Vista

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...

The Hula Hoop pizza from The Rose in Venice. Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...
News

Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

LAPD Warns Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: superfinepizza.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Superfine Pizza Owners to Open Playa Vista Restaurant

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR