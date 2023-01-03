January 4, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Marina del Rey Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case

$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds 

A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied recently through a fraudulent account.

As reported by ABC 7, the couple – referred to only by their first names, James and Diana – lost $68,000 in eight back-to-back transactions on December 13. According to James, a fraudulent account was set up years ago using his wife’s information. Then the suspects logged into the couple’s actual Wells Fargo account and transferred the funds. 

“I log onto our account and I see that our entire savings account was drained and most of our checking account was drained,” James told ABC. “When you lose your entire savings and you have these very suspicious amounts going one after another and not to hear from them; that was very bizarre.”

While Wells Fargo has returned the money to the couple, they have lost trust in the bank. 

“I don’t have confidence in the bank that our current checking and savings accounts would be safe from further fraud,” Diana told ABC.

Wells Fargo issued the following statement concerning the incident. 

“After conducting our review, we’re pleased to resolve this matter for our customer. We are sorry for the inconvenience and worry our customer encountered as we know situations like these can weigh heavily on those impacted. We have a very extensive fraud program dedicated to protecting our customers and a thorough investigation process to research all reports of account fraud and identity theft. When we confirm fraud on an account, we take action to block the fraudulent activity and reimburse the fraud victim,” reads the statement.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News

Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...
News

Candidate Filing Open One More Week for the 2023 Venice Neighborhood Council Election

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Neighborhood Council board members are direct advocates for Venice to City Hall The candidate filing phase is opened for one...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Yo! Venice’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Venice in 2022, sorted chronologically....
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Public Art Installation “High Hopes” Brings Together Community

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News, Video

Looking Back on Venice Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
News

Yo! Venice’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Tsunami...
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Venice Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Venice area As 2022 comes to a...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024  By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...

Rendering: Beach City Capital.
News, Real Estate

27-Unit Apartment Development Underway in Mar Vista

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...

The Hula Hoop pizza from The Rose in Venice. Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...
News

Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

LAPD Warns Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: superfinepizza.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Superfine Pizza Owners to Open Playa Vista Restaurant

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening in Venice

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR