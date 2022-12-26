With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
Top 10 Venice Real Estate Articles of 2022
December 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Venice area As 2022 comes to a...
Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station
December 25, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Transit center is not expected to open until 2024 By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...
27-Unit Apartment Development Underway in Mar Vista
Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...
The Original Taro Donut Shop Opens on Main Street
December 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Wolf Sanctuary Reconnecting Humans with Nature Just Outside L.A
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
210-Unit Development Planned for Del Rey
December 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Mini Mixed-Use Development Planned for Rose Avenue in Venice
December 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
10-unit would feature commercial space at 726 Rose By Dolores Quintana Marjan Sarsha, the founder of Kreation Organic Juice has...
LA City Council Approves Funding for More Protected Bike Lanes for the Westside
December 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve
December 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
Venice Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in West Virginia
Brandon Manyo Dixon arrest in West Virginia By Sam Catanzaro A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of...Read more