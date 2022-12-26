December 26, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside

With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.

in Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Venice Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Venice area As 2022 comes to a...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024  By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...

Rendering: Beach City Capital.
News, Real Estate

27-Unit Apartment Development Underway in Mar Vista

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...
Food & Drink, Video

The Original Taro Donut Shop Opens on Main Street

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Wolf Sanctuary Reconnecting Humans with Nature Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness, wildlife

Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness, wildlife

Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
News, Real Estate, Video

Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.

Rendering: LaTerra Development.
News, Real Estate

210-Unit Development Planned for Del Rey

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
News, Video

60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
News, Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...

Rendering: m_Royce Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Mini Mixed-Use Development Planned for Rose Avenue in Venice

December 10, 2022

Read more
December 10, 2022

10-unit would feature commercial space at 726 Rose By Dolores Quintana Marjan Sarsha, the founder of Kreation Organic Juice has...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves Funding for More Protected Bike Lanes for the Westside

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Opinion, Real Estate

​​Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR