Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles.
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million LA County Lease
December 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...
210-Unit Development Planned for Del Rey
December 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...
Former TSA Officer Sentenced to Nearly 6 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Meth Through LAX
December 16, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Michael Williams sentenced for smuggling what he believed was meth through LAX in exchange for $8,000 By Sam Catanzaro A...
LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11
December 15, 2022 Nick Antonicello
A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park By Nick...
Homelessness Is Linked to Increased Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows
December 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice...
“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!
December 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of...
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining By Dolores Quintana Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened...
Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend
Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this...
California Credit Union Awards Grants to Local Teachers
Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants Constructing a solar powered...
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
Playa Vista Shopping Center Ransacked by Burglars
Multiple stores at Runway Playa Vista robbed December 7 Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week....
Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling Over 20 Years
City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Zones Including Venice Beach
Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
