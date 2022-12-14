December 15, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: santamonicapubcrawl.com

Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend

Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend

By Dolores Quintana

The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this weekend and ready to raise money for The Westside Food Bank. Many of Santa Monica’s favorite bars and restaurants will take part in the festivities this Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. As the press release for the event says, “Dust off those Santa hats and shine those menorahs; it’s time to join dozens of the city’s best bars and restaurants to raise money for the Westside Food Bank and help those in need for the holidays.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-santa-monica-pub-crawl-tickets-410675339997 

Since 2008, the SANTA Monica Pub Crawl has raised enough for a half a million meals for the Westside Food Bank! Thank you for your continued support, as you are making a huge difference. Every $5 will feed 20 people in need! 
Enjoy free entry to Santa Monica’s best bars & restaurants 

  • Exclusive $6-$9 food & drink deals throughout the night
  • 1 free drink
  • Priority entry into the exclusive after party 
  • Prizes for best holiday costume
  • Beer Garden

You must collect your wristband at your route’s official starting location between 5-9:30 pm.”

This year, The Santa Monica Pub Crawl will have three official routes with tickets for sale for each, and for the adventurous, the VIP Route Hopper Ticket and a party pass for you and all of your Santa friends. 

MAIN STREET Route Ticket 
This wristband ensures priority access into the official bars on the Main Street route, $6-$9 food & drink specials, DJs/live music, and access into Santa’s Official After Party. You must collect your wristband at your route’s official starting location at The Victorian between 5-9:30 pm. 

PROMENADE Route Ticket 
This wristband ensures priority access into the official bars on the Promenade route with $6-$9 food & drink specials, DJs/live music, and access into Santa’s Official After Party. You must collect your wristband at your route’s official starting location at Cabo Cantina between 5-9:30 pm. 

PIER / OCEAN Route Ticket
This wristband ensures priority access into the official bars on the Pier / Ocean route with $6-$9 food & drink specials, DJs/live music, and access into Santa’s Official After Party. You must collect your wristband at your route’s official starting location at Rusty’s Surf Ranch between 5-9:30 pm. 

VIP ROUTE HOPPER Ticket 
This route-hopper ticket gives you an all-access wristband to ALL ROUTES, allowing you to check-in at any of the starting locations, 1 FREE drink, food & drink specials at all locations, AND VIP, front-of-line access into Santa’s Official After Party. Limited tickets available. 

10 PACK – ALL ROUTE & VIP After Party Wristbands
This is a PARTY PACK gets 10 elves ALL ROUTE pub crawl wristbands AND priority access into Santa’s Official After Party at Senator Jones starting at 10 pm. 

20 PACK – ALL ROUTE & VIP After Party
This is a PARTY PACK gets 20 elves ALL ROUTE pub crawl wristbands AND priority access into Santa’s Official After Party at Senator Jones starting at 10 pm.
Please Note: We have the right to refuse entry to crawlers who are overly intoxicated.
Here’s a quick primer on how The Santa Monica Pub Crawl works:

  1. Purchase tickets online and choose your route (limited wristbands can be purchased and picked up at the official starting location along each route) 
  2. Dress in your favorite holiday attire (prizes will be awarded for best holiday spirit, using hashtag #SMPCSpirit to enter)
  3. Bring your ticket to collect official wristband at your designated starting location (5-9:30 pm)
  4. Download the Official Map at check-in
  5. Eat, Drink & Be Merry and Spread Holiday Cheer!
