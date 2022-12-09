December 9, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Coroner’s Report Finds Anne Heche Not Impaired at Time of Fatal Mar Vista Crash

Report deems actress’s death accidental

By Sam Catanzaro

A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by any illicit substances when she fatally crashed her car into a Mar Vista over the summer. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the crash occurred around 11 a.m. on August 5 at a two-story home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista. An LAFD spokesperson said the Heche’s Mini Cooper “struck and came to rest well within a 738- square-foot two-story home, built in 1952, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” 

Heche suffered severe burns in the crash and was taken to a local hospital where she was put on life support. Heche was taken off life support on August 11. 

The day before Heche passed away, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), said that a blood test showed Heche was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash. According to the report released this week from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, however, Heche was not impaired at the time of the crash. The report found that testing showed the presence of benzoylecgonine – an inactive metabolite of cocaine – in her system but there was no evidence of actual impairment at the time of the crash. Fentanyl was also detected in her urine but its presence was attributed to medication she received while being treated at the hospital. The Coroner found that there was no fentanyl detected in her bloodstream when Heche arrived at the hospital. 

According to the report, Heche’s death was “accidental” and that she died of “inhalation and thermal injuries” as a result of the fire that occurred following the crash. The report also found that a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma also significantly contributed to death.”

in News
Related Posts
News

Op-Ed: Flower Avenue Comprehensive Cleanups

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

By Clark Brown, elected member of the Board of the Venice Neighborhood Council and Community Officer The City of Los...

Photo: Facebook (@oakberryusa).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Acai Bowl Spot Coming to Abbot Kinney

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

Oakberry moving into former Pudu Pudu space By Dolores Quintana Oakberry, an acai bowl restaurant, is coming to Venice in...

Lobster bolognese with brown butter truffle froth from Citrin. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

No Venice Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
News, Upbeat Beat

38th Annual Venice High School Jackets of Excellence Awards This Friday

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Since...
events, News, Video

Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11th Anniversary

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
News

LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Contentious Scattergood Power Plant Plan

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves $5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD-11

December 3, 2022

Read more
December 3, 2022

Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...

Rendering: Mika Design Group.
News, Real Estate

Developer Plans 74-Unit Apartment Complex on Site of Former Mar Vista Church

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Home Prices Continue to Decline

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

 Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
News

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...

Photo: Facebook (@AnnenbergPetSpace)
News

Jeremiah Watkins Headlining Dog-Friendly Comedy Show in Playa Vista

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Friday evening show set for Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Popular comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be heading a dog-friendly comedy show at...
News

LADOT to Carry Out Venice Boulevard Traffic Projects

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Work set to begin this month, to be complete summer 2023 The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be...

Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Offering Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

$100 dinner through all of December at The Rose The Rose Venice has announced via its Instagram page that its...

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Felix’s Evan Funke Opening New Restaurant

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR