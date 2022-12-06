38th Annual Venice High School Jackets of Excellence Awards This Friday

Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce

Since 1984, Venice High School, along with community partners, hosts an annual awards ceremony and reception where the top students of the senior class are recognized for their scholastic achievements with each one awarded a personalized academic jacket for their accomplishments.

“The Venice Chamber of Commerce and the Venice High School Alumni Association enthusiastically support continuing this tradition of honoring excellence in education and we reach out to the community to help us raise money for the jackets,”

We invite you to sponsor one or more jackets, or support this event by making a donation. Donors receive recognition in the program and are invited to attend the awards ceremony. A reception will follow the ceremony where donors will have the opportunity to meet and talk with the students.

Sponsor One (1) Jacket – $125

Sponsor two (2) Jackets – $250

Sponsor three (3) Jackets – $375

Or Sponsor any amount. All Donations are welcome!

Payments are payable via Paypal and Credit Cards, as well as Venmo, Zelle & Checks.

For more information and to donate, visit https://business.venicechamber.net/events/details/vhs-38th-annual-jackets-of-excellence-awards-2022-35382